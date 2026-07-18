YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 20 July to 26 July

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There comes a point every year when good intentions either mature into habits or quietly disappear. This is that week. The excitement of fresh starts has faded, leaving something far more useful: consistency. The universe isn’t asking for dramatic reinvention, only that you keep turning up. Progress now comes from repetition, resilience and trusting the process even when the rewards aren’t immediately obvious. Don’t underestimate the power of ordinary days well lived.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Comfort becomes surprisingly romantic. The people who make life easier deserve more attention than those who make it complicated. Honest conversations strengthen bonds far more than grand declarations.

Work & money

Consistency beats brilliance. The small jobs you’ve been postponing deserve attention and could become lucrative. Financially, avoid impulse purchases disguised as rewards.

Energy & wellbeing

Your body appreciates routine more than intensity. Sleep, movement and fresh air do greater good than another cup of coffee. Pace yourself.

The week in one line

Success is usually built from ordinary days repeated well.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: Those who stay consistent.

Unlucky: People chasing quick fixes.

Don’t even try: Confusing movement with progress.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Emotionally, you’re entering calmer waters. A family matter resolves more easily than expected once everyone stops trying to be right. There are many ways to peel a potato — consider myriad points of view. Work continues steadily and funds are coming in, but caution remains sensible when it comes to overspending. Make time for something nostalgic this weekend. Looking back occasionally reminds you how much stronger you’ve become.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Your birthday season begins, bringing renewed confidence and fresh perspective. Others naturally gravitate towards your energy, but remember to listen as much as you lead. You like the sound of your own voice, but don’t let it drown out others. Professionally, recognition grows. The spotlight is most flattering when you share it with people who’ve helped you get there.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

You have an opportunity to simplify something that’s become unnecessarily complicated. Take it. Work benefits from your ability to organise chaos and do the filing, while others leave papers strewn across their desks. Don’t be tempted to go for seemingly easy wins with money. There are hidden risks. Personally, lower the bar for perfection. Something done well is infinitely more valuable than never finished.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

This week is about confidence rather than consensus. You don’t need universal approval before making an important decision. Work will reward decisiveness. Avoid lending money you can’t afford to lose. Even the best intentions to repay can go off track. Relationships become easier when everyone knows where they stand and intentions are clearly stated. Don’t avoid confessing something you find difficult to admit to. Clarity is one of the most overlooked forms of kindness.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

An unanswered question begins resolving itself, though perhaps not in the way you expected. Trust the evidence rather than your assumptions. Professionally, discretion remains an asset. Keep company secrets intact until the time is right. Only spend what you can afford and avoid taking chances on tempting risks. In your love life, closure arrives not because everything is explained, but because you no longer need an explanation.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Restlessness fades once you commit fully to the task in front of you. Work brings satisfying progress through persistence rather than inspiration. Don’t expect any earth-shattering changes for this period. Look to the long game with your savings and avoid spontaneous purchases that will bore you the minute you get home. A friend offers valuable advice disguised as casual conversation; wisdom often arrives wearing ordinary clothes.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

You are beginning to appreciate the results of months of disciplined effort. Professionally, doors continue opening. Be at the right place at the right moment to walk through them. Financially, it’s your moment to take a risk, but only with what you can afford to lose. Personally, allow yourself a rare moment of contentment before setting another ambitious goal. Achievement should occasionally be enjoyed, not simply accumulated.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

An unconventional idea deserves serious consideration, but only after practical testing. Work benefits from experimentation balanced by planning if you can find the right colleagues to back you up. Don’t waste money following fashionable trends without doing the requisite research. The home life improves when curiosity replaces judgement. Progress has always belonged to those willing to ask different questions.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your creativity feels refreshed after weeks of steady effort. An opportunity appears where you least expect it, but only because you’ve prepared well. Your financial situation improves through gradual, consistent changes. Personally, don’t underestimate your resilience. What once seemed impossible has quietly become part of your everyday life.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You thrive on action, but this week asks for something less glamorous: patience. A project that seemed stalled begins moving again, provided you resist interfering too much or focusing on the negative. Avoid competitive spending — the rush of winning will wear off long before the debts are covered. Someone close needs encouragement rather than solutions. Listen rather than demand change. Winning isn’t always about finishing first; sometimes it’s simply about staying in the race.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

Your practical nature is your greatest advantage. Work rewards careful preparation and follow-through, while a financial decision made now has long-term benefits. At home, create space for a meaningful conversation you’ve been avoiding. It’s always better to clear the air, even if feelings are initially hurt. Stability isn’t something you find; it’s something you quietly build every single day.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

The pace slows just enough for you to recognise which ideas are worth pursuing. Dump the rest. Professionally, collaboration proves more effective than competition. Don’t let insecurity suggest otherwise. When planning how to spend your hard-earned cash, don’t let optimism replace arithmetic. Socially, you’re magnetic, but choose your company wisely. Being heard matters less than having something worthwhile to say.