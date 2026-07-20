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IN PICS | From Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog to the ‘real’ Shakira performing at World Cup final

Big stars including Mr Bears, Drake and Rihanna were in attendance

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Shakira performs during the Topps halftime show at the 2026 Fifa World Cup final match between Spain and Argentina on Sunday. The star caused an uproar after the opening ceremony when viewers believed a body double performed in her place. Picture: (Maddie Meyer - FIFA)

From the good, the bad and the Messi, the 2026 Fifa World Cup was one for the books.

Whether you watched on screens at home or in pubs or on social media platforms, everyone was buzzing with an opinion about the moments making history. One of those was the final’s halftime show in true American style.

Here’s what went down:

Miss Piggy, Kermit the Frog, the Muppets, Cookie Monster and Elmo with Chris Martin in the halftime show at the Spain vs Argentina final on Sunday. Picture: (Patrick Smith - FIFA)
Justin Bieber performs during the Topps final halftime show at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford on July 19 2026. Picture: (Hannah Peters - FIFA)
Jimin, Suga, Jungkook and Jin of BTS performing during the 2026 Fifa World Cup final halftime show. Picture: (Ryan Pierse - FIFA)
Queen of pop Madonna with Brazilian soccer icons Ronaldinho and Ronaldo during her performance. Picture: (Michael Regan - FIFA)
Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt during the halftime show in East Rutherford. Picture: (Alex Pantling - FIFA)

Seen on the sidelines were stars who watched in support of Argentina or Spain.

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