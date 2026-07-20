IN PICS | From Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog to the ‘real’ Shakira performing at World Cup final

From the good, the bad and the Messi, the 2026 Fifa World Cup was one for the books.
Whether you watched on screens at home or in pubs or on social media platforms, everyone was buzzing with an opinion about the moments making history. One of those was the final’s halftime show in true American style.
Here’s what went down:
Seen on the sidelines were stars who watched in support of Argentina or Spain.
📸 - Penélope Cruz is here to watch Spain in their World Cup game! 🇪🇸💫 pic.twitter.com/f6AofReNNR— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 2, 2026
Beyoncé & Jay Z at the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final pic.twitter.com/WICaZcDMKl— B’DAY 20th Anniversary Updates (@B7Album) July 19, 2026
📸 - MATT DAMON ENJOYING THE WORLD CUP FINAL! pic.twitter.com/bPq4R3plGt— The Touchline | 𝐓 (@TouchlineX) July 19, 2026
Drake with MrBeast at the FIFA World Cup final pic.twitter.com/qenHzEiUK1— FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 20, 2026
Rihanna attending the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final. pic.twitter.com/fdEocf4pE9— 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) July 19, 2026
⭐ Global superstar Dua Lipa is in attendance at the FIFA World Cup final! 🌍🎶😍#DuaLipa #FIFAWorldCup #WC2026 pic.twitter.com/cJFGVpji2o— Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) July 19, 2026
Our Trevor Noah is supporting Spain 🇪🇸— PovertyKiller_Official (@PovertykillerB) July 19, 2026
No DNA but RSA 🇿🇦 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/crNGqMQMUF
#WATCH : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made a stylish arrival at the FIFA World Cup Final, drawing attention as they entered MetLife Stadium together before kickoff. The couple walked in hand-in-hand, greeting fans and cameras while joining a star-studded list of celebrity… pic.twitter.com/0aFSEGqgfD— upuknews (@upuknews1) July 19, 2026
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