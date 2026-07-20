Ugandan performers share spotlight with Shakira at Fifa World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Football, music and philanthropy came together as Global Citizen and the 2026 Fifa World Cup staged the tournament’s first official halftime show at the final match.

The event was shown to the world from the MetLife (New York/New Jersey) Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and a free official watch party in New York City’s Central Park.

An estimated 50,000 fans gathered on Central Park’s Great Lawn to watch Spain defeat Argentina 1-0 on giant screens, creating one of the largest public football viewing events in New York City’s history. Admission was free through a Global Citizen ticket lottery, bringing together supporters from around the world in a festival-like atmosphere.

The watch party featured live entertainment, food vendors, family-friendly activities and special guest appearances before fans settled in to watch football’s biggest match. Draped in national flags, supporters arrived hours before kick-off, reflecting the tournament’s message of global unity.

At the heart of the day’s celebrations was the inaugural halftime show, produced by Global Citizen in partnership with Fifa and curated with support from Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

The performances featured Madonna alongside Brazilian football legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, followed by Shakira, who was joined by Nigerian superstar Burna Boy and Uganda’s viral dance sensation, The Ghetto Kids. Justin Bieber, BTS, conductor Gustavo Dudamel and The Muppets also appeared during the 11-minute spectacle.

The Ghetto Kids are a dance troupe from the Katwe slums of Kampala, Uganda. The group, which has amassed 9.8-million Instagram followers, shared the stage with Shakira before millions of viewers worldwide.

“Dreams really do come true. Performing at the World Cup halftime show with Shakira was an experience we will carry with us for a lifetime,” the group posted on Instagram after the performance.

The show was part of Global Citizen’s campaign to expand access to education, with organisers aiming to raise $100m (R1.65bn) to improve educational opportunities for children around the world. Fifa pledged a portion of ticket revenue from the tournament to support the initiative, ensuring that football’s biggest stage delivered a message of hope and opportunity alongside sporting history.

TimesLIVE