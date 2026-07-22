A look into the craftsmanship of Sarah Langa Interiors

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Sarah Langa has long understood the power of image-making. As one of the internet’s favourite people, she has constructed a public image around fashion, travel, luxury and the details of a well-composed life. Now, that visual world is moving into interiors.

With the launch of Sarah Langa Interiors, she is taking a more formal step into the design space, translating her eye for mood, material and presentation into rooms, objects and complete environments. While this places her within a growing group of public figures extending their influence into the wider luxury universe, it also comes with the more demanding task of turning taste into a working design practice.

At Decorex Africa 2026, Langa presented a stand of her own and took part in two talks, offering a first look at the thinking behind the new studio and the direction in which she hopes to take it.

What prompted the launch of your new interiors company, and why did this feel like the right moment?

Sarah Langa studied interior design before launching her own studio. Picture: (@sarahlangainteriors)

I’ve always loved creating beautiful spaces. Long before there was a company, I was moving furniture around, redesigning rooms and helping friends bring their homes to life. Over the years, my audience has watched me share my love for interiors alongside fashion, travel and lifestyle, and the response has always been incredible.

The timing felt right because it stopped feeling like a passion project and started feeling like something bigger. I decided to move to London post-Covid-19 to explore this new life. I studied interior design at the British Academy of Interior Design and realised that the vision I had for this space required me to return home. Through the support of my community and the opportunities that came from building my platform, I was able to create a business that reflects who I am. I wanted to build something that celebrates African design, craftsmanship and storytelling while helping people create homes that feel personal and meaningful.

You’ve spent years curating beautiful experiences through fashion, travel and lifestyle content. How has that journey shaped the way you approach designing spaces that feel both aspirational and restorative?

Travel has probably been one of my biggest teachers. Experiencing different cultures, hotels, homes and design styles around the world showed me how powerful a space can be in influencing how you feel. What I’ve learnt is that beautiful doesn’t have to mean intimidating. The spaces I love most are the ones that feel elevated but still comfortable enough to live in. I approach interiors the same way I approach style. It should reflect who you are, tell a story and make you feel something every time you walk into the room.

Decorex Africa’s 2026 theme, “The Soft Life”, explores how design can support well-being. How does this influence the spaces you create and the design decisions you make?

Sarah Langa's interiors focus on warmth, texture and personal storytelling. Picture: (@sarahlangainteriors)

For me, the “soft life” isn’t about luxury for its own sake. It’s about creating an environment that supports the life you want to live. When I’m designing a space, I think about how someone wants to feel in that room and how they live in the room. My job is to find synergies in these elements and optimise the space while prioritising what will make them feel good. Calm. Inspired. Rested. Connected. I pay attention to natural materials, textures, lighting and pieces that create warmth because those are the things that help transform a house into a home. Every design decision should contribute to how a space feels, not just how it looks.

Your debut at Decorex Africa comes at an exciting moment for both your brand and the design industry. What does this milestone represent for you, and what do you hope visitors take away from experiencing your work?

For me, exhibiting at Decorex Africa feels incredibly special because it’s a full-circle moment. I’ve spent years sharing my love for beautiful spaces with my audience, and now I get to showcase that passion on one of the continent’s biggest design platforms. It’s also a proud moment for our team and our brand because we’re still at the beginning of our journey. To be part of a conversation that celebrates creativity, innovation and African design at this level is something I don’t take for granted.

More than anything, I hope visitors walk away feeling inspired. I want them to see that great design doesn’t have to feel distant or unattainable. It should feel personal, emotional and reflective of who we are. I also hope they leave with a deeper appreciation for African craftsmanship and design, and an understanding that our stories, our materials and our creativity deserve to be celebrated in our homes and on the global stage.

In your view, what role does good design play in helping people slow down, reconnect and create more balance in their everyday lives?

I think our homes have become more important than ever. People are slowly becoming more inward as life grows busier and often overwhelming, so coming home should feel like an exhale. Good design creates spaces that allow people to pause. Whether it’s a reading corner, a beautifully set dining table or simply a living room that feels welcoming, these things encourage us to be more present. Design isn’t just aesthetic. It’s emotional. It can influence our mood, our routines and even the quality of our relationships.

As someone known for a strong sense of personal style, how do you translate that into interiors that feel luxurious yet lived in; a key aspect of the “soft life” philosophy?

A calm palette and carefully curated furnishings reflect the studio's design philosophy. Picture: (Supplied)

I’ve never been drawn to spaces that look like nobody lives in them. To me, luxury is comfort, character, quality and thoughtful details. I love mixing timeless pieces with objects that have meaning and personality. Whether it’s artwork, books, collected travel treasures or handcrafted African pieces, these elements make a home feel lived-in and authentic for me. It’s all a unique experience, as complex and individualistic as we are as people; our homes should represent that because our homes are an extension of ourselves. The goal is always to create spaces that are beautiful enough to admire but comfortable enough to enjoy every day, and really one of a kind — a true representation of individualism.

Looking ahead, what design trends or shifts do you think will define the future of “soft life” living, and how do you hope your company will contribute to that conversation?

I think people are moving away from trends and towards spaces that feel more personal and intentional. We’re seeing a greater appreciation for craftsmanship, natural materials, sustainability and pieces with a story behind them. I also think there is a growing pride in African design as Africans and creativity, which is incredibly exciting. My hope is that our company contributes to that conversation by showcasing exceptional African talent and creating spaces that celebrate our heritage in a modern way. I want people to see African design not as a trend but as something timeless and a reference to time, culture, storytelling, sophistication and global relevance.

@sarahlangainteriors

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