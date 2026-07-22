Why young South Africans are avoiding clinics

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Parents, schools, healthcare professionals, employers, community leaders and the media all have a role to play in creating environments where conversations about HIV, sexually transmitted infections, contraception, mental health and reproductive health are approached with empathy rather than judgment. Picture:

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A worrying trend of young South Africans delaying clinic visits and avoiding health care needs has been on the rise.

Whether it is sexual health, reproductive care or early symptoms of a potentially serious condition, the decision to “wait it out” is said to be about comfort and privacy.

According to Unu Health account manager and onboarding specialist Luvuyo Maloka, it all comes down to fear of judgment, lack of confidentiality or not wanting to be seen.

Maloka said issues identified include high rates of sexually transmitted infections, including HIV, particularly among younger populations.

When people feel safe and supported, they are more likely to seek help sooner, follow through with testing or treatment, and take a more proactive approach to their health.

We spoke to Malokoa about the issue.

What can be done to combat stigma around illnesses?

Stigma thrives in silence. The more we avoid honest conversations about health, the more shame becomes attached to seeking help.

South Africa has made enormous progress in public health education, but we still tend to separate physical health from issues such as sexual health and mental wellbeing, treating them as topics that are uncomfortable or embarrassing to discuss. That mindset discourages people from asking questions or seeking help early.

Health-care providers need to earn young people’s trust. When someone feels respected, listened to and assured that their privacy will be protected, they’re far more likely to return for future care and encourage others to do the same — Luvuyo Maloka, Unu Health account manager and onboarding specialist

We need to normalise health care in the same way we’ve normalised fitness, nutrition and financial wellbeing. Looking after your health shouldn’t be something you only do when you’re seriously ill. It should be part of everyday life.

Education has to start earlier, but it also needs to be ongoing. Parents, schools, health-care professionals, employers, community leaders and the media all have a role to play in creating environments where conversations about HIV, sexually transmitted infections, contraception, mental health and reproductive health are approached with empathy rather than judgment.

Health-care providers need to earn young people’s trust. When someone feels respected, listened to and assured that their privacy will be protected, they’re far more likely to return for future care and encourage others to do the same.

What mistakes are being made that limit how the youth view health care?

The biggest challenge is that health care is often portrayed as something reactive rather than proactive. We see dramatic hospital emergencies, serious diagnoses or worst-case scenarios, but we don’t often see the everyday decisions that keep people healthy.

Health care isn’t only about treating illness, it’s about preventing it. Unfortunately, preventative health care rarely makes headlines because it’s less dramatic.

Social media has also changed the landscape significantly. Young people today have unprecedented access to health information, which is a positive development. However, they’re also exposed to misinformation, self-diagnosis and wellness advice that isn’t always evidence-based.

Seeking help shouldn’t be portrayed as a sign that something has gone terribly wrong. It should be viewed as a responsible, positive decision that allows people to take control of their wellbeing — Maloka

The internet should never replace a qualified health-care professional. Information can empower people, but diagnosis and treatment require trusted medical expertise.

I’d also like to see more stories that show health care as something empowering rather than intimidating. Seeking help shouldn’t be portrayed as a sign that something has gone terribly wrong. It should be viewed as a responsible, positive decision that allows people to take control of their wellbeing.

The more we present health care as accessible, confidential and judgment-free, the more likely young people are to engage with it before small concerns become serious health problems.

What needs to be done in the health-care sector to ensure clinics are environments where youths can feel safe to address health concerns?

We often focus on making health care available, but availability and accessibility aren’t the same thing. A clinic may be nearby, but if a young person doesn’t feel emotionally safe walking through the door, then we’ve failed to remove an important barrier.

Creating youth-friendly health care starts with building trust. Young people need confidence that they’ll be treated with dignity, listened to without judgment and assured their personal information will remain confidential.

The future of health care isn’t only about building more clinics. it’s about building more trust.

This means investing in staff training around empathy and confidentiality, creating consultation spaces that genuinely protect privacy, reducing unnecessary waiting times where possible and embracing technology that makes accessing health care easier.

Digital appointment systems, remote consultations and telehealth services all have an important role to play. Not every health-care concern requires a physical examination, and giving young people safe, confidential ways to speak to qualified health-care professionals can encourage them to seek help much earlier.

Ultimately we need to design health care around the needs of the people using it. When young people feel respected, in control and safe, they’re far more likely to take ownership of their health, and that’s something that benefits all of South Africa.

TimesLIVE