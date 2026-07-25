BRENWIN NAIDU | Volkswagen’s Golf GTI stays alive in 2026

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Keeping tabs on the auto news wires, it seems every other day there’s a story about legacy brands licking their wounds as the Chinese pull no punches in their quest for domination.

In Europe, China’s carmakers are snapping up factories once owned by legacy hegemons like Volkswagen.

The once unbeatable German titan is having a tough time, recently announcing a major rationalisation plan. Possibly at a time when it should be doing the opposite: pulling out all the stops and fighting for its life, to rekindle some of the mega clout it had in the Piech era, which many will regard as its peak.

Locally, Volkswagen remains a top sales player, second only to Toyota in most months. But there have been occasions when Suzuki took the number two spot. Look, South Africans still love their Veedubs. The Kariega manufacturing operation will turn 75 in August, an impressive feat, with humble beginnings rooted in the modest Beetle. Today it makes the Polo for global export, Polo Vivo for Mzansi and next year a third line will be added — the Tengo crossover.

Of course, no chat about the SA Volksie tale would be complete without mention of the Golf GTI. With the 7th generation model launched in 2013, the brand was elevated to another level. Soon, the GTI and 2014 R grew to account for as much as 50% of all local Golf sales.

2.0l motor pulls strong, handling is just about foolproof. (VW Group Africa)

So great was the impact that when the Golf 8 came around, Volkswagen initially decided to just sell the GTI model. The standard garden-variety versions only came last year. Ah, yes, the 2021 Golf 8 GTI.

Maybe the passing of time has softened perspectives, but looking at the archives, we were not all that glowing about the hot hatchback.

It was considerably heavier than its predecessor. And while Volkswagen spun it as the most digitised GTI yet made, that did not land as perfectly as the brand intended. A new operating system with virtually no physical buttons proved complicated to use and had various glitches. The brand issued recalls related to this.

But there was also clear evidence of cost-cutting. You might say average buyers would not notice, but the GTI faithful are not average buyers. That seat upholstery, for example, of a cheap-looking leatherette variety.

Under the hood, it had an old-school bonnet strut, a step back compared to the gas shocks that supported the bonnet in its predecessor. Earlier this year, the brand released the updated Golf GTI, the 8.5 in unofficial terms.

The hatch body's practicality remains a selling point. (VW Group Africa)

It looks much the same as the outgoing model, and for the most part, it is. Save for subtle tweaks to the lighting clusters, bumpers and a fresh set of alloys. Whether intentional or not, they look similar to the set of “teledial” style wheels found on high-performance Alfa Romeo models. A nifty parallel.

Getting behind the wheel, that questionable leatherette is still there, in grey-on-black two-tone. And the digital interface looks the same on the surface. Yes, operation still takes some getting used to, but, in fairness, there were no glitches or strange warning messages — as encountered with the previous car.

Hitting the start button, the 2.0l turbocharged-petrol unit breathes into life with an assertive timbre. We never had any gripes with the mechanical heart of the Golf, and that soldiers on, unchanged, serving up 195kW/370Nm. Strangely, this is 15kW more than before, but 10Nm less. The seven-speed dual-clutch automatic still handles shifts.

Booted off the line, it has a muscular character, hustling to 100km/h from rest in about 5.9 seconds. The handling is tidy, just about foolproof — unsettling the Golf is nearly impossible — within the parameters of responsible driving anyway. It remains, then, the quintessential do-it-all sports hatch: quick, practical, easy to exploit.

Now, a great deal has changed since the Golf 8 GTI came in 2021. We have been testing so many Chinese variations of one basic recipe: 1.5l turbocharged-petrol crossovers with massive interior screens and dual-clutch gearboxes, with varied states of calibration, some less ideal than others.

Fussy infotainment system takes getting used to. (VW Group Africa)

Driving the Golf again after all this time, it felt different, more exciting. Perhaps this was me being re-sensitised to the performance hatchback genre that was once so well-populated in SA.

In the era of the Golf 7 GTI, there were sparring partners like the Honda Civic Type R, Renault Mégane RS, Ford Focus ST and Hyundai I30 N.

The 8’s contemporaries are few in 2026. No longer is there a direct match in terms of front-wheel drive sporting C-segment players, perhaps except the Mini Cooper S.

There are pricier, four-wheel drive options — priced a bit higher than the R908,000 sticker on the Golf.

That includes the Toyota GR Yaris, BMW M135 and Audi S3. All technically brilliant — but fans will cling tight to the fact that there is only one Golf GTI.