NDUMISO NGCOBO | I know ‘I’m not the only one’

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Thirty-seven years ago, I was a member of the Catholic Students Association. One of our chaplains was one Sister Bernard Ncube. No, that’s no typo; Bernard. Not Bernadette. I’ve had a Checkers Sixty60 delivery by a fellow from Harare called Candy, so I guess fair is fair.

Addressing us in 1989, Sister Bernard challenged us. If, as a university student, you can’t explain to your 80-year-old grandmother what you’re studying, it is conceivable that your studies are pointless. Reverberating inside my skull were the Krebs Cycle, the Watson & Crick double helix model, and riveting information such as that two garden snails can make whoopee because all snails have both vajayjays and wieners. I got an immediate headache.

I was recently cornered by a friend’s 91-year-old grandpa in Bronkhorstspruit enquiring what I do for a living. After establishing that I don’t report on the news or write about politics, he forced me to explain what I do write about. After a nerve-wracking three minutes of incoherence, he summarised my existence at this newspaper as: “So, you write about anything, as long as it’s not relevant, then?” An epiphany hit me at that moment: this was a fair précis of my existence around here. “Insightful nonsense,” to quote one Eusebius McKaiser. Knowing that I’m in esteemed company with arguably the best American sitcom of all time, Seinfeld — which prided itself on being “the show about nothing” — comforts me. It ran for an impressive nine seasons; almost half the 17 years I’ve been writing a weekly column for this paper. That is a helluva long time to write about ‘anything as long as it’s irrelevant’.

You may say I’m crazy, but like singer Sam Smith, I know I’m not the only one.

I started writing for this newspaper in 2009, at the beginning of the ‘nine wasted years’. Rubbish my predictions at your own peril. Around the delivery of the stillborn New Dawn, I actually predicted the phenomenon of furniture as a banking option, describing it as ‘hiding in plain sight’. Did I inadvertently plant the idea in the head of the currently embattled fellow I like to call Ramasofa? I suppose we’ll never know.

What I didn’t share with the nonagenarian is some of the most consistent feedback in my email inbox over the years. If I had a rand for every time a reader told me that some of my more … er, off-centre musings made them feel normal about their own crazy thoughts, I might also have $580,000 in greenbacks to stash in my furniture. A fellow I was competing with for the last tray on the shelf at my local Checkers during the Great Egg Shortage of 2023 recognised me and happily ceded 48 of those precious poultry babies to me. Apparently, some six years earlier, he had checked himself into what he called ‘a loony farm’ when he read one of my columns.

In that brilliant piece I’d shared how, in 1984, my hair had incubated a colony of Pediculus humanus capitis (popularly known as head lice) in my first year at Inkamana High. I would sit with a comb, weeding them out, and proceed to line them up and have my own Durban July, betting on which one would cross the finish line first. My egg tray donor friend told me that me sharing such absurd thoughts helped “reel me in from the edge”.

This kind of feedback has emboldened me to shed my reticence about going off the deep end from time to time. I remember once watching a 300-strong herd of cattle grazing on the side of the N3 between Heidelberg and Villiers. Now, a reputable columnist might be too embarrassed to share that he found himself wondering who the first human was to look at a cow and deciding to squeeze its udder and drink the milk. I, on the other hand, am not encumbered by such silly coyness from speculating about whether that Neolithic herdsman was elevated to Shaman spiritual leader or burnt at the stake. That’s because I appreciate that sharing this thought might bring someone back from the ledge before their proverbial, or even literal, jump. You may say I’m crazy, but like singer Sam Smith, I know I’m not the only one.

To the uninitiated, coming across my column for the first time, wondering what the point of this particular piece is: my columns hardly have a point. Maybe this is just my transparent ploy at canvassing for consideration as a recipient of the Order of Ikhamanga. Seventeen years of writing fifty weekly columns about racing my head lice, garden snails’ genitals, and all things irrelevant should get some consideration.