PARTING SHOT: A ringside journey through triumph and defeat

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The waiting is the hardest part. I’ve been here five hours. Rob Carlisle’s been here for nine. I watch him warm up while I sit high in the stands above the clamour of supporters and the official blurt from long-blown speakers. Five fights to go. He says his slow dance is a battle of nerves in which the trick is “not to not be nervous, but not to be too nervous”. He calls it ‘floating’. I watch him as he jabs, hooks, slips … and rolls under the weight of knowing that, in this sport, you can step into the ring one person and come out another.

Rob Carlisle warming up before his fight during the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Boxing happens under bright lights but is always played out in the shadows. This year the South African amateur championships was hosted by the Western Cape Sport School in the backwaters of Kuils River near Cape Town, a typical breeding ground for those who would violently change their fates.

Rob’s coach Jacques Breedt, now a four-time amateur heavyweight champion, grew up fighting for lunch money on the playgrounds of Danville in Pretoria West. Inked into one of his broken fists is an image of his brawling forebears, ‘Gans Baai Glen’ and ‘Gert from Pretoria’.

Rob Carlisle during the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

He has helped Rob become the amateur Western Province heavyweight champion in two years, but Breedt isn’t a provincial coach so won’t be in Rob’s corner tonight.

Rob walks ‘the longest walk in the world’ alone. If he had a ring song, he tells me, it would be Children of Smoke by STILLFORMS, a haunting song about ‘nomads of the fire’ rising above adversity like smoke.

And now, the boxer’s moment of truth. The bell rings! ‘Time’ — and Rob adds, to “find out the difference between who you think you are, and who you really are”. The moment no preparation can prepare you for. Or as Iron Mike put it, “Everyone’s got a plan until they get punched in the mouth.“

Rob Carlisle before his fight during the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

And for Rob, this is when the fight really starts. “The switch happens when I get hit, especially if I get hit hard. Now it’s time. Or vice versa. If I hit him, I think, ‘now let’s see who wants to swim in the deep end’.”

Boxing may be a brutal business but its moments of truth transcend whatever we think we know about it. “A champion is someone who gets up when he can’t,” Jack Dempsey said. And sometimes that’s literally true. It’s British boxer Tyson Fury rising from the canvas after being knocked flat by Deontay Wilder. But it is also true let’s say, of Sugar Ray Leonard, sitting on his stool, behind on points, and looking out at Tommy Hearns through what was a torn retina before going out to demolish him in the late rounds.

Tattoo at the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Everyone who follows boxing has their own collection of glorious moments, but perhaps what unites them can be found in what Muhammad Ali said about champions: “Champions aren’t made in gyms. Champions are made from something they have deep inside them — a desire, a dream, a vision … they have to have the skill and the will. But the will must be stronger than the skill.”

In this bout, Rob’s truth arrives in the form of a second round uppercut, which staggers his opponent before an overhand right puts him down for the count. We shout with delight, laugh with relief, and then careen off into the night with wild, victory faces.

Rob Carlisle and trainer Jacques Breedt. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Rob is in the super heavyweight final. We toast the next champ. We’ve seen the other guy fight and feel that tomorrow is going to be what the pros call ‘easy work’.

I wish they’d told the other guy that.

Rob’s been here for hours again by the time we arrive. Same warm-up, same crowds, same official mayhem. But there is a hint of exhaustion in the breath of things. Rob’s fight, scheduled for 3pm, starts six hours later at 9pm.

Rob Carlisle wins his fight during the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Nine minutes feels like a small eternity. Rob moves slowly, as if he’s fighting under water. You want to give him the famous “firemen speech” corner-man Teddy Atlas gave Timothy Bradley: “The fire is coming. Are you ready for the fire? We are firemen! The flames don’t intimidate us … they tell us that we are where we’re supposed to be. We move the flames where we want to, and then we extinguish them.”

Rob Carlisle fighting during the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

But you can’t, and it probably wouldn’t have made any difference anyway. With every step Rob takes, he sinks deeper into the canvas. He blocks most of the punches coming his way but can’t seem to land any of his own. Another right, another duck. Another right, ducked. He can’t make adjustments. He’s exhausted. He can’t think. If there is a moment of truth in this fight it’s that there isn’t one, or it’s the 30 seconds in round two when Rob doesn’t throw a punch. “For the first time, I doubted myself,” he tells me later.

Rob Carlisle warming up before his fight during the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

He loses on points. Everyone is devastated. Jacques says he feels the loss more intensely than he has some of his own. He puts it down to a lack of experience, but says you learn more from the fights you lose. We try to reassure Rob that second is great, and it is, but a sense of being the first of the losers lingers in the air like smoke.

Celebrations are cancelled. We drive the long way home, mostly disconsolate. When I ask Rob how he feels the next morning, he says “Well, I fought the best in South Africa and I didn’t get knocked out.”

Rob Carlisle with his daughter Nova at the SA amateur boxing championships. (Ruvan Boshoff)

Not bad for a graphic designer from the northern suburbs of Joburg.

I ask him if his flame has been extinguished. He says, “Nah”.