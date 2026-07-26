Becoming Hugh Masekela

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Speaking to a few industry friends and colleagues before interviewing Thabo Rametsi, I try to get the skinny on one of South Africa’s most accomplished actors.

The verdict is unanimous. He’s a consummate professional. Dig around online and you’ll find countless stories praising his work ethic, but one theme dominates above all else: he’s intensely private.

So I brace myself for the kind of interview international A-listers often give — polite, measured and frustratingly brief. Instead, I meet an actor who is animated, thoughtful and genuinely excited to talk about his latest project, The Road Home — the new STUDIOCANAL production that’s already generating considerable buzz. On the chilly set of the upcoming drama musical, Rametsi’s bubbly energy is infectious.

Acclaimed author Zakes Mda shares with us that he was approached by jazz legend Hugh Masekela nearly 10 years ago to write the story of his life. The script made its way around various studios before ultimately being shelved. It wasn’t until recently that screenwriter Michael Bronner was approached to work with Mda on adapting a new version of the story.

Thabo Rametsi as Solomon Mahlangu in 'Kalushi'. (Supplied)

No stranger to South Africa’s shores, Bronner’s journalism had previously brought him here for a 60 Seconds documentary on the HIV crisis — an approach he used when writing the script by becoming steeped in local music.

Now Rametsi leads the cast in a film chronicling the making of Paul Simon’s landmark Graceland album and subsequent band including Miriam Makeba, portrayed by critically acclaimed English actress, singer, and songwriter Cynthia Erivo. Paul Simon is played by actor and musician Johnny Flynn who was born in Johannesburg before moving to the UK at a young age while Guy Pearce plays Archbishop Trevor Huddleston.

Many of Rametsi’s performances have earned global recognition, and he has even collaborated with Charlize Theron on his own Afrofuturistic comic book series, Imbokodo, that honours legendary African warrior queens. Rametsi admits he is repeatedly drawn to portraying historical figures.

“I’ll never tell the story of a real person without first going to their gravesite and ndiphahle‚" he says, referring to the Xhosa practice of communicating with one’s ancestors.

Fellow South African talent, Johnny Flynn, takes on the role of Paul Simon.

For him, the ritual isn’t symbolic; it’s essential. “It creates a spiritual connection to the character that you can’t find anywhere else.”

Preparation for this role also meant countless hours studying archival footage and recordings from the famous trumpet player’s life. American sports broadcaster Selema Masekela, Hugh’s son, helped Rametsi perfect Hugh’s distinctive voice.

“My preparation even surprised Selema,” Rametsi laughs. “There were things about his father’s voice that even he hadn’t picked up.”

There’s another assumption he is eager to challenge. “A lot of people think I’m typecast, or that I only choose these roles because I need to pay the bills. But I’ll go to my grave peacefully knowing my daughter will grow up seeing our history told — and that I played a small part in preserving it.”

Thabo Rametsi shares insights of how he brought Hugh Masekela to life. (Supplied by WMGREP)

Rametsi understands, however, why some audiences are weary of what have become known as “apartheid stories”. Some would rather move on from this painful history. Others want to see contemporary black stories take centre stage. Rametsi believes there is room for both. “So many of these stories were never told by black people themselves. If we stop telling them, we risk forgetting why they mattered.”

The casting of Erivo as Mama Africa has also sparked debate. A casting Rametsi defends passionately. “I think we should be grateful that one of the biggest black musical stars in the world wanted to help tell this story,” he says. “She’s doing it out of love and passion.”

He points out that there are a few members of the production who are foreign nationals, describing The Road Home as an overwhelmingly South African production that simply happens to have international reach. “If we don’t involve the rest of the world, our stories won’t reach the rest of the world.”

Rametsi is equally passionate about correcting historical misconceptions. “I know there’s a movement to decolonise education,” he says. “The idea that South Africa only began in 1652 is ridiculous. We can’t keep teaching that.” It’s no wonder he also holds an executive producer title for The Road Home.

It’s one of the reasons he remains proud of his role in Kalushi, a film about a nineteen-year-old hawker from the streets of Mamelodi, who became an iconic anti-apartheid freedom fighter after joining Umkhonto we Sizwe and sacrificing his life in the struggle for freedom. Although the Solomon Mahlangu biopic enjoyed only modest success on its initial release, it has found a cult following on university campuses, particularly during Youth Month.

“Parents tell me they struggle to explain Solomon Mahlangu’s story to their children, so they let them watch the movie.”

For a generation raised on TikTok, he believes storytelling has become more important than ever. “We’re a culture that loves going out,” he says. “But I’d challenge young South Africans to realise it’s cheaper to watch a play than buy a bottle at a club. Whether the play is brilliant or terrible, you’ll still leave having a conversation.”

As filming draws to a close in Stellenbosch, it’s clear Rametsi doesn’t view stepping into Bra Hugh’s shoes as another career milestone. For him, it’s something much more personal — an opportunity to ensure South Africa continues telling its own stories before someone else tells them for us.