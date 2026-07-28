5 questions to ask before choosing your child’s high school for 2027

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Schools should equip pupils with the skills they will need during and after school. Stock photo:

The year is well over halfway done, which means many tiny tots leaving primary school for grade 8 will be scrambling to see which high school they’ll be attending.

While application timelines vary between schools and provinces, researching options early gives parents more time to make an informed choice.

Karabo Mmasa, school portfolio manager at Spark Schools, says that with places at popular schools often filling quickly, it can be tempting to accept the first available opportunity. However, Mmasa warns that parents not make these decisions based on convenience only, as the choice of high school can influence not only a child’s academic progress but also their confidence, personal development and readiness for life beyond matric.

“With applications already open at some independent schools, families should start researching their options as early as possible,” says Mmasa. “Comparing schools, attending open days, and asking thoughtful questions makes it easier to find the right fit.

“And remember that the best choice is not necessarily the nearest school or the first with space available, but the one that will help each scholar thrive academically, personally, and in the years beyond matric.”

Here’s a look at Mmasa’s five questions you should ask as a parent or guardian:

How does the school support a strong academic record?

Academic results matter, but so does how these results are achieved. Rather than focusing only on pass rates and whether the school performs consistently in “gateway subjects” such as mathematics and physical sciences, parents should ask how scholars progress from grade 8 to matric and what support is available if they fall behind.

And to better prepare pupils for the world of work, technology and hands-on, project-based learning should ideally be embedded throughout the curriculum.

Parents should ask how life skills such as resilience, empathy, leadership, independence and emotional wellbeing are taught and encouraged

It is also worth understanding how learning happens in the classroom. Schools that use ongoing assessments to identify learning gaps early and provide personalised learning pathways are generally better equipped to support pupils who have different strengths, learning styles and academic needs.

What is the school culture really like?

A prospectus explains what a school aspires to be. A visit during a normal school day reveals what it is actually like. Parents should observe:

how teachers and pupils interact;

whether classrooms feel purposeful and respectful; and

how the school communicates with families.

A positive culture is reflected in everyday behaviour and how the school’s values are lived out beyond just a list on a website.

How does the school help pupils grow as people?

High school should shape more than academic achievement. Parents should ask how life skills such as resilience, empathy, leadership, independence and emotional wellbeing are taught and encouraged.

Depending on their children’s talents and interests, they should also check whether the school:

offers sporting and cultural extramurals;

runs clubs for special passions; or

helps pupils access community service opportunities.

Not every school will offer every activity, but if it is the right academic and personal fit, families can look at supporting specific sporting or cultural interests through external programmes.

Will my child be safe and supported?

Pupil safety extends beyond access control and other physical security measures. It also depends on having:

clear policies that are enforced;

effective systems for responding if something goes wrong; and

access to teachers and counsellors who are trustworthy and discreet.

Parents should ask about the school’s:

safeguarding procedures;

disciplinary processes; and

emergency protocols; as well as

how incidents are communicated and resolved.

If possible, parents should speak to current pupils. Asking whether they feel safe, supported and comfortable seeking help can provide the most honest picture of a school’s environment.

How will the school prepare my child for life after matric?

Parents should look beyond exams and ask what structured career guidance is available throughout high school. Effective programmes help pupils:

understand their strengths;

make informed subject choices;

explore tertiary and vocational pathways;

prepare applications for tertiary education institutions; and

apply for bursaries.

Just as importantly, schools should equip pupils with the skills they will need during and after school, including:

critical thinking;

communication;

adaptability; and

informed decision-making.

TimesLIVE