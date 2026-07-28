Judge orders singer D4vd to stand trial for murder of 14-year-old girlfriend

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Singer David Anthony Burke, known as D4vd, looks on during his court appearance for the murder of Celeste Rivas Hernandez at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, California, on April 20 2026. Picture: Reuters/

Prosecutors have presented sufficient evidence for the indie pop vocalist known as D4vd to stand trial on charges he fatally stabbed and dismembered a 14-year-old girl who threatened to expose their clandestine relationship, a Los Angeles judge ruled on Monday.

Judge Charlaine Olmedo found there was probable cause for a jury to decide the fate of David Anthony Burke, 21, whose breakout major-label music success as recording artist D4vd (pronounced “David”) was cut short by his arrest last year.

He spent five days in a packed downtown courtroom shackled to his seat as prosecutors presented graphic testimony and crime-scene photos in support of their case.

The parents of the victim, Celeste Rivas Hernandez, were present for most of the proceedings.

Attorney Patrick Steinfeld and family members of Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was found on September 8, 2025, in the front trunk of a Tesla registered to musician known professionally as d4vd, arrive at a courthouse after the arrest of the 21-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, in Los Angeles, California, on April 20 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Cole (Daniel Cole)

In the end, Olmedo found that prosecutors had demonstrated a reasonable probability of Burke’s guilt, the minimum legal standard to order him held for trial, and she ordered him to remain jailed without bond.

The judge rejected defence arguments that the largely circumstantial prosecution case fell short on various technical grounds. Burke, wearing orange jail garb and black-rimmed glasses, was escorted out of the courtroom moments later.

Los Angeles County district attorney Nathan Hochman said afterwards that his office had not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

Convicting the defendant at trial requires a 12-member jury to unanimously find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, a much higher burden of proof that Hochman said he was confident his office would meet.

“There will be additional and significant evidence presented at trial that wasn’t presented at this preliminary hearing,” he told reporters outside the courthouse.

FROM TIKTOK TO INTERSCOPE

Musican, David Burke. (Instagram/d4vid)

Burke began his career as a viral TikTok sensation with songs produced for Fortnite gaming videos in 2022, and his first hit single Romantic Homicide paved the way for a multimillion-dollar deal with Interscope Records.

His debut studio album was released in April 2025, in the week that prosecutors say his underage girlfriend went missing and was stabbed to death.

Her decomposing remains were found five months later crammed into the trunk of a Tesla sedan that authorities say was registered to Burke. The car had been towed to an impoundment lot where workers noticed the stench of decay emanating from the vehicle and called police.

The singer-songwriter was arrested in April this year and charged with first-degree murder, mutilation of human remains and child sexual abuse.

He pleaded not guilty to all charges during an April 20 court appearance in which his lead attorney, Blair Berk, vehemently professed her client’s innocence.

“We believe the actual evidence will show David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez, nor was he the cause of her death,” Berk said then.

In a court brief filed the next week, prosecutors first detailed the gruesome manner in which they said Burke killed the victim and disposed of her body, as well as his alleged motives.

The DA’s office said Burke acted in fear that she would destroy his burgeoning livelihood in showbiz after she threatened out of jealousy to go public with damaging information about their sexual relationship.

“I will end your career and your life,” she wrote in one of a series of emotionally heated text messages entered as evidence. In another singled out by the defence on Friday, she wrote, “I will straight-up mutilate your penis.”

There will be additional and significant evidence presented at trial that wasn’t presented at this preliminary hearing, — Nathan Hochman

Financial manager Benjamin Greger testified that Burke, his sole entertainment client, had grossed earnings of $10m-$11m from 2023 to 2025, following his Interscope deal.

The accusation of murder for financial gain is among the special circumstances included in the charges making Burke potentially liable for the death sentence. Another alleges he did so because the victim was a witness to a crime.

On April 23 2025, a day after Burke and the girl had quarrelled over her threats to expose him, prosecutors said, he hailed her an Uber ride to his Hollywood Hills home, then stabbed her to death within 20 minutes of her arrival.

During their evidentiary hearing, the prosecution displayed photos of three chain saws, a shovel and other items they said Burke had bought online under a fictitious name and had delivered to his home after the killing.

Among these was a plastic blue inflatable swimming pool that prosecutors said the victim’s body was placed in to prevent blood from spilling onto his garage floor when she was dismembered.

The victim’s torso and head were found inside a black vinyl cadaver bag stuffed into the front trunk of the abandoned Tesla, on top of a plastic garbage bag containing the victim’s limbs, police homicide detective Joshua Byers testified last Tuesday.

Shreds of blue plastic from the swimming pool were found embedded in the flesh of the severed limbs, Byers said.

Two fingers on the girl’s left hand had been amputated but were not recovered, while the girl’s right index finger bore a cryptic tattoo reading, “SHHH...,” which matched a marking Burke was later found to have tattooed on his own right index finger, according to Byers.

The remains had to be positively identified through dental records, the detective said.

Several biological samples collected from Burke’s garage tested positive for blood, and DNA analysis of various specimens matched the victim’s unique genetic profile, according to prosecutors.

Reuters