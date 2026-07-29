From stiff joints to skin problems, here’s how to keep your pets safe in cold weather

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While keeping pets warm might be a top priority, here are other concerns you might need to consider in the chillier months.

It’s no walk in the park when it comes to keeping pets safe in colder months.

Kavisha Parbhoo, head of strategy and product at Miway Insurance, suggests that the best measures start with taking simple preventative steps and planning for unexpected health needs that can help ensure they remain happy, healthy and protected throughout the winter season — especially with the colder snaps coming in this week.

While these drops in temperature might push you to find ways to keep them warm, there are other, not-so-obvious ways pets can be affected. From stiff joints and respiratory infections to weight gain and skin problems, colder weather can aggravate existing conditions or create new health challenges.

Here’s what Parbhoo believes you should look out for:

Winter can be particularly tough on older pets

As pets age, colder temperatures can make arthritis and joint pain worse. Dogs and cats that are usually energetic may become:

slower to get up;

reluctant to climb stairs; or

less interested in walks and playtime.

These changes are often dismissed as simply “getting older”, but they can be signs that your pet is experiencing discomfort.

Providing warm bedding, maintaining a healthy weight and encouraging gentle daily movement can help reduce stiffness and support mobility. If you notice a sudden change in behaviour or movement, it’s worth consulting your veterinarian before the condition worsens.

Respiratory illnesses are more common in winter

Just like people, pets can be more susceptible to respiratory illnesses during the colder months. Dogs that attend kennels, doggy daycare facilities or frequent dog parks may be at greater risk of contracting kennel cough, while cats can also develop upper respiratory infections.

Common symptoms include:

coughing;

sneezing;

nasal discharge;

lethargy; and

a reduced appetite.

Keeping vaccinations up to date and seeking veterinary advice when symptoms persist can help prevent minor illnesses from developing into more serious health concerns.

Dry winter air can affect skin and coat health

While pet owners often focus on warmth during winter, skin health can become an overlooked issue. The combination of colder weather and dry indoor air can lead to:

itchy, flaky skin;

excessive scratching; and

a dull coat.

In some cases, persistent scratching can result in skin infections that require medical treatment.

Regular grooming, proper nutrition and ensuring pets remain well hydrated can help maintain healthy skin and coat condition throughout winter.

Less activity can lead to bigger problems

Shorter days and colder mornings often mean both pets and owners spend less time outdoors. Reduced activity levels can contribute to:

weight gain;

lower fitness levels; and

additional strain on joints, particularly for older animals.

Even a small increase in weight can have a significant impact on a pet’s overall health and mobility.

Maintaining a regular exercise routine, even if it means shorter walks during the warmest part of the day, is important for both physical and mental well-being.

Indoor games and enrichment activities can also help keep pets stimulated when outdoor time is limited.

Small issues can become expensive if left untreated

One of the biggest risks during winter is delaying treatment because symptoms initially appear minor. A slight limp, occasional cough or persistent scratching may seem manageable at first but can develop into more serious conditions if left unattended.

Early intervention often leads to better health outcomes for pets, and can help prevent more complex and costly treatment later.

As veterinary medicine continues to advance, pet owners have access to increasingly sophisticated treatments and care options. While this is positive for pet health, it also highlights the importance of planning for unexpected medical expenses.

TimesLIVE