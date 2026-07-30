IN PICS | Orlando Pirates and Adidas honour the City of Gold

The new Orlando Pirates home and away jerseys have arrived. While they often stir a lot of drama, they also feature a number of concepts, collaborations and considered design elements.
Adidas and the football club’s latest release features a campaign film honouring Johannesburg, the City of Gold. This coincides with the Buccaneers celebrating their 90th anniversary in 2027 threaded in gold.
Here’s a look at the designs:
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