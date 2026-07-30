SPOTLIGHT | Spider-Man is back, a robbery out of control and an acclaimed local film

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Spotlight is our bite-size entertainment snapshot featuring new releases in South Africa, exclusive film trailers and more. New episodes come out every Thursday on Sunday Times Lifestyle, Sowetan Entertainment and YouTube, plus you can follow Spotlight on Facebook.

Click here to find previous episodes of Spotlight with all the movie news you need, and follow the show on Facebook for all the latest news and giveaways.

This week Spotlight is packed with blockbuster action, edge-of-your-seat thrills and proudly South African storytelling on the big screen.

Our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man swings back into action in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the latest Marvel adventure sees Peter Parker facing his toughest challenge yet as he fights to protect New York from a powerful new threat. Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Jon Bernthal, the film delivers spectacular action and plenty of heart and is on at cinemas, IMAX, 4DX, D-BOX and Screen X. Spotlight joined fans on the red carpet at the South African premiere.

Russell Crowe leads the all-star cast of The Get Out, a gripping neo-noir crime thriller directed by Derrick Borte. A nightclub owner on the verge of retirement finds himself caught in a dangerous web of cartel bosses, ruthless criminals and unlikely allies after a robbery spirals out of control. At cinemas and also starring Luke Evans, Aaron Paul, Nina Dobrev and Teresa Palmer, the film is packed with action, dark humour and unexpected twists.

Fresh from earning international recognition at the Berlin International Film Festival, Black Burns Fast is bringing a powerful new voice to South African cinema. Written and directed by Sandulela Asanda, the moving coming-of-age drama follows scholarship student Luthando as she navigates friendship, identity and family expectations after forming an unexpected bond with a new classmate. Spotlight caught up with the cast to find out more about the acclaimed local production.

For full interviews, breaking news, trailers and clips, visit our Spotlight Facebook page. See you at the movies.

Presenter Collette Prince is styled and dressed by Claris by Gerrit Pienaar when attending premieres and special events.

Facebook @Claris by Gerrit Pienaar/Instagram: gerritpienaardesigns.

Competitions and giveaways

Win a Spider-Man: Brand New Day merchandise hamper.

For full competition details and the question, go to the Spotlight SA Facebook page and DM your answers and contact details by August 7 2026.

Terms and conditions apply.

Winners will be drawn randomly and notified by SMS after the competition has closed. Entrants’ personal details will not be retained for marketing purposes. Winners have to provide proof of age (ID/driving licence) and cover their own travel and accommodation expenses. By entering, participants agree to have their names published on TimesLIVE, SowetanLIVE and Spotlight SA on Facebook. Employees of Arena Holdings and their family members are not eligible to enter.

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