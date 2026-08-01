LAST WORD | Karoo contrast offers a sublime journey back in time — and a warning

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Twenty-one years ago, the ecologist Dr Sue Milton-Dean and her late husband, the ornithologist Dr WRJ Dean, bought 114ha of a sheep farm about 3km outside the small town of Prince Albert in the Karoo. The desert landscape was sublime in the stark, alien beauty of that part of our land. Sky, earth, rock, scrub — everything presented in the most essential of brushstrokes.

A walk on the Wolwekraal Nature Reserve with Sue 21 years later is a revelation. You realise you were colourblind, your perceptions limited by your basic biology. Suddenly the veil is lifted. Your spectrum explodes. You can see a thousand gradations of green and brown and blue, and, sadly, you realise that you are not the equivalent of an Inuit with all the many words for snow. You are not equipped for this stuff. You cannot grasp the complexity. You are a simple creature resigned to a life of ignorance.

Standing at the fence that divides the reserve from the neighbouring sheep farm is like standing on a precipice between worlds. On the one side is an endlessly unfolding vortex of vibrant, granular detail. Every step demands a pause for a detailed, 25-minute explanation that barely scratches the miraculous diversity of the ecosystem unfolding before you.

A tiny patch of ground contains multitudes. The entire universe in a grain of sand, pulsing with mind-blowing detail. You stand above this patch of heaven like a blinded demigod — awestruck and cut down to size.

And on the other side? A barren, denuded, half-baked version of this miracle, overgrazed into a pale, sickly simulacrum of the cornucopia before you.

Then, in an act of utterly disorienting palaeoecology, Sue cuts a stalk from a plant and gives it to you to suck on. It tastes millions of years old. The ancient ghost of the sea that once flooded this valley and lapped against the mountain peaks and gorges haunts the sap with its salty aftertaste. You are tasting time.

What will future generations taste in the ghosts of the ecology we are busy anthropomorphising right now? Ash, smoke, charred tears, terror, a sigh of despair? Continents on fire. I picture mountain ranges rising and receding, glaciers advancing and retreating, oceans bubbling up, riverbeds meandering like great squiggles across newly formed continents, forests sprouting and collapsing back into dust, deserts shifting in and out of view like a million-year time-lapse.

If you could float above that patch of land in the Karoo and gaze down upon our little blue planet, you would see her pummeled by meteors, watch her wobble on her axis, see her fiery core leaking out through volcanoes, witness explosions, tsunamis, great continental rumblings and rifts. You would watch the gloriously indifferent dance of time and space and know your place.

Still, I cannot shake the feeling that we are watching the film on fast forward, that it is unspooling too quickly and we are receiving the messages from headquarters at double speed. Whole continents are burning in fierce, angry, uncontrollable conflagrations. The atmosphere is coagulating into mammoth expressions of heat and cold, unleashing torrential downpours, earthquakes, floods and piles and piles of rubbish.

The sands are shifting, but faster than is comfortable for us poor, naked, defenceless ants scuttling about at the mercy of forces beyond our limited capacity to comprehend. For a time we thought we were gods, playing with nature like engineers and scientists and tech bros — building roads, cutting channels through mountain ranges, fording rivers, damming valleys and digging relentlessly into the earth, filling it all with our waste.

Look at us. So silly. So intensely preoccupied with our blinkered daily industry. Busy, busy, busy — building our nests, making stuff and more stuff, stockpiling the illusion of immortality. Too damn busy to see the wood for the trees.