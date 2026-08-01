Pantsula is back

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Pantsula is the word — even Beyoncé knows it. The South African dance form and lifestyle has permeated film, language and fashion, and recently found its way into a Beyoncé stage performance — a reminder of the vibrancy and street-style energy of South Africans. It’s a tribute to an art form that’s sometimes considered marginal, though pantsula still carries serious weight, currency and cultural power.

This week, the streets of Katlehong will be thronging with pantsula as the movement brings its rhythm, attitude and pride to them. The hip-twisting, swashbuckling, fast footwork dance that mesmerised us in the 1980s is back. From Mapantsula, the film, to Jive Pantsula, the song by PJ Powers, the style is stitched into the fabric of 1980s popular culture.

In townships, it was more than entertainment: it represented hope, swagger and the promise of a better tomorrow. Resilient and home-grown, pantsula helped pave the way for authentic South African music and dance movements, from kwaito and house to amapiano. Its street energy and communal spirit still pulse through today’s soundtracks.

Pantsula, My World festival will be staged at DH Williams Hall, Katlehong, on Thursday 6 August 6, featuring Gauteng’s best dance groups under one roof. Among them will be four all-female groups — a testament, a dance and lifestyle that cuts across gender, generation and geography. Thehursday’s programme is the culmination of weeks of discussions, school visits and mentorship sessions — groundwork that turns a once-off showcase into a living cultural project.

PANTSULA DANCER PERFORMING. ( DUDU ZITHA)

Funded by the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS), Pantsula, My World was the brainchild of Buru Mohlabane, founder of Via Katlehong Dance Company and a cultural ambassador who took the dance form to France. Mohlabane died in a car crash in December 2025, shortly after securing the funding. After a period of mourning, his dream is coming true in Katlehong, his hometown. The festival is a part of a bigger programme. Behind the scenes, organisers have been documenting pantsula, its movements and meaning as a form of expression. They’re also recording the history and legacy, ensuring that the dance is preserved. Part of that work is about cleaning up pantsula’s image. Some associate it with criminality and tsotsi stereotypes, when in fact, it’s an iconic expression of township identity, sharpness and survival. The spoti (bucket hat) and Converse sneakers are pantsula’s uniform, worn by the likes of the kwaito band Trompies.

For dancer Lungile Mahlangu, pantsula has been a voice for equality in a male-dominated industry. She says, “It’s inspired me to keep telling women’s stories with strength and femininity. It teaches us to be grounded and communal. We use the dance to address societal and political tensions. What better way to be heard and seen? We already have kids dancing this style at traffic lights in our cities, bringing attention to poverty in our society.” she says.

Aysha Waja, cultural programmes officer at IFAS, says the organisation supports Pantsula, My World as the project represents a vital part of South African culture, connecting dance, music, fashion and community. “It shows the resilience and creativity of South Africans and is an art form that’s gained global recognition, but still needs exposure here in South Africa. Formalising pantsula as contemporary dance will ensure that it’s taught in schools and universities.”

She says pantsula’s impact on communities shouldn’t be overlooked. Beyond the stage, it creates opportunities for young people to grow as dancers, teachers, facilitators, fashion innovators and music makers.

“I hope that formalising pantsula will open doors for creatives and entrepreneurs, building pride and empowerment among those who carry the culture forward,” she says.

Pantsula, My World Festival is taking place on August 6 at DH Williams Hall in Katlehong.