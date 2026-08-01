STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 90 minutes

WINDOW HORSES — Prime Video

Elliot Page and Sandra Oh lead the voice cast of this gentle, fun and bright 2016 animated feature written and directed by Ann Marie Fleming that tells the story of a young Canadian poet of Chinese and Persian ancestry whose life is changed by a trip to a poetry festival in Iran.

If you have 2 hours

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA 2 — Disney+

Twenty years later, with the original’s place in pop culture firmly established, Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Stanley Tucci and the rest of the fierce fashion tigers are back for more snappy, high-fashion bitching and rivalry as Andy and Miranda’s paths cross again in a fashion world that’s not what it used to be.

If you have 2 and a half hours

THE GUNS OF NAVARONE — Netflix

A classic of the star-studded ensemble World War 2 action-adventure genre from 1961. Gregory Peck, David Niven and Anthony Quinn lead a saboteur crew assigned the impossible but vital mission to infiltrate a Nazi-held Greek island and destroy two long-range guns.

If you have 6 hours

THE BOMBING OF PAN AM 103 — Netflix

The second series in a year to dramatise the events and subsequent investigation of the Lockerbie air disaster in 1988. Solidly recreating the major events and showing the effects of the tragedy on the community, those who lost their loved ones, and investigators in the UK and US.

If you have 3 hours

FURIOUS — Disney+

Inspired by the 1987 thriller, Black Widow, this series adaptation takes the original premise of a female FBI agent obsessed with bringing to justice a female serial killer who murders men she marries for money — and turns it into new, timely, hard-hitting and thrilling feminist drama thanks to creator Elizabeth Merriwether (Dying for Sex), and stars Emmy Rossum and Lola Petticrew.