WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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At its core, 'A Good House' is about a couple who discover the limits of good neighbourliness and what is required to fit in.

A GOOD HOUSE

WHERE: The Market Theatre, 138 Lilian Ngoyi St, Newtown, Johannesburg

WHEN: August 6-30

The Market Theatre presents A Good House, a thrilling and comedic hit play written and directed by award-winning contemporary playwright, writer and director, Amy Jephta. The play first premiered at the Royal Court Theatre and Bristol Old Vic (UK) in 2025 in association with The Market Theatre, where it earned rave reviews for being a “superb social satire” (The Guardian) that is “excruciatingly funny” (Financial Times) in its “worthy exploration of prejudice and privilege” (London Theatre). This internationally acclaimed South African play of biting satire now arrives in Joburg as a fully home-grown production. Tickets are available from R110 via Webtickets.

Join Baked Shakespeare for their chaotic take on the world's most famous love story: 'Romeo and Juliet'. (Baked Shakespeare)

BAKED SHAKESPEARE: ROMEO AND JULIET

WHERE: The Outlore Base, 80 Hout St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town

WHEN: August 7-9

South Africa’s cult-classic theatre troupe, Baked Shakespeare, is in its sixth season after sold-out runs across Cape Town, London, and the Edinburgh Fringe. Two star-crossed lovers from conflicting families fall into a reckless, all-consuming love and defy everyone to be together (think 2010s playlists featuring Taylor Swift). Also: duels, banishment, and cruel twists of fate that spiral everything out of control. Baked Shakespeare’s trippy take on Romeo and Juliet delivers electric chemistry, playful audience interaction (but no peer pressure, we promise), outrageous musical numbers, and, of course … explosive sword fights, iconic moments, and a balcony they can definitely afford to build. Tickets are available from R150 via Quicket.

Cape Ballet Africa’s 'Swan Lake' brings dramatic intensity and elegance from a company celebrated for artistic excellence and expressive storytelling. (Facebook: Montecasino Teatro)

CAPE BALLET AFRICA’S SWAN LAKE

WHERE: Teatro, Montecasino, Montecasino Blvd, Fourways, Johannesburg

WHEN: August 7-23

The world’s most loved and enduring ballet comes to Joburg as Cape Ballet Africa presents the legendary Swan Lake. A masterpiece that has captivated audiences for generations, Swan Lake remains the pinnacle of classical ballet — a timeless tale of love, magic, and sacrifice. Set to Tchaikovsky’s magnificent and soaring score, this breathtaking production weaves a story of passion, betrayal, and eternal devotion. Prince Siegfried’s heart is captured by Odette, a princess cursed to live as a swan by day. Their fates entwine in a powerful struggle against evil, where love must prove stronger than the sorcery that seeks to tear them apart. Tickets are available from R220 via Webtickets.

'The Vault is Zoë Modiga’s self-written and produced fourth album, characterised by an experimental, alternative-soul sonic landscape. (The Market Theatre)

ZOË MODIGA: “DID I DO MY THING?” TOUR

WHERE: The One Room, 52 Westbourne Rd, Gqeberha Central, Gqeberha

WHEN: August 8

This event marks the Gqeberha stop of Zoë Modiga’s wildly anticipated “Did I Do My Thing?” tour. Did I Do My Thing is a track from Modiga’s most explorative, imaginative work yet, The Vault: a vulnerable love letter to her audience. This offering will be a melting pot of African contemporary sensibilities, hints of jazz, acoustic, soulful sounds, and modern sonic landscapes. Tickets are available from R250 via Quicket.

On August 9, Main Street Sundays will turn a full kilometre of the inner city into a car-free canvas for arts, culture, music, performance and play. (Instagram: Jozi My Jozi (@jozi_my_jozi))

JOZI MY JOZI | MAIN STREET SUNDAYS

WHERE: Main St, Marshalltown, Johannesburg

WHEN: August 9

Closing a street shouldn’t only be for a street bash or a wedding ekasi. Main Street Sundays is a chance to meet Jozi at a chilled, walking pace. Not with one eye over your shoulder or through a window inside your locked car. Woza! Experience a Sunday where the street opens up to little feet, prams, ama-2k on bikes and skates nabo Gogo. Pull up with the fam and let your curiosity lead you, stopping by eateries, taking in the art, feeling the vibes, and mingling with the people. The road is closed off to cars and taxis, so it’s less hooting and hollering. More golden memories, eGoli. Kuzoba mnandi! The event is mahala; register via Jozi My Jozi’s website.