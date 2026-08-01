YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 3 August to 9 August

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What do the stars hold in store for you this week?

By the time August rolls around the world, has a way of demanding that ambitions are backed up with action. The cosy vibes of winter’s hibernation are giving way to the promise of spring, but nature reminds us that nothing blooms overnight. This is a week for quiet confidence rather than loud declarations. Make the phone call, submit the proposal, mend the friendship, start the project. Small decisions made now will gather momentum long after their origins have been forgotten. Trust that steady progress is still progress.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

The strongest relationships are built on showing up, not showing off. Kindness, reliability and listening carefully become more attractive than dramatic gestures.

Work & money

Opportunity arrives disguised as responsibility. Finish what’s been started before chasing the next exciting idea. Spending with purpose brings greater satisfaction than spending for pleasure alone.

Energy & wellbeing

The mind needs as much care as the body. Peace must be protected, and time spent outdoors is reviving. Don’t underestimate how restorative a proper night’s sleep can be.

The week in one line

The future belongs to those willing to begin before they feel completely ready.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: People taking the first step.

Unlucky: Chronic procrastinators.

Don’t even try: Waiting for everything to magically slot into place.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Birthday season continues to bring fresh energy, but you don’t need to be centre stage every moment. Generosity earns greater admiration than applause. A creative idea deserves your full attention and could develop into something significant. Celebrate your wins without comparing them to anyone else’s.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

You’re in problem-solving mode, making this an excellent week for clearing clutter, both mentally and physically. A task you’ve been dreading takes far less time than anticipated. Avoid overthinking a personal decision. Sometimes the simplest answer is also the correct one.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Balance returns once you stop trying to keep everyone happy. Focus on improving your mood and those around you will automatically follow suit. Someone respects your honesty even if they don’t immediately agree with it but remember, you catch more bees with honey - opt for a gentle way to deliver your criticisms. Career matters benefit from decisive action, while your budget appreciates restraint. Peace isn’t the absence of conflict; it’s knowing what truly deserves your energy.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Your instincts are unusually sharp, but facts still matter. Gather all the information before reaching a conclusion. A professional matter develops in your favour behind the scenes. In your personal life, vulnerability proves more powerful than mystery. Trust grows through openness, not perfection.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Adventure doesn’t always require a passport. Trying something unfamiliar close to home brings unexpected inspiration. Work rewards adaptability, while a financial opportunity deserves careful consideration rather than immediate enthusiasm. Keep your plans flexible. The best moments this week won’t be the ones you schedule.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

The discipline you’ve shown over recent months begins paying visible dividends. Keep on that track, don’t let temptation lead you off course. Recognition comes naturally when preparation meets opportunity, be open to it. Treat yourself modestly, but don’t undo good habits with unnecessary extravagance. Make time for someone who’s supported you throughout the journey. Success is sweeter when shared and they definitely deserve it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

Your unconventional thinking helps solve a problem that’s frustrated others. It will be noticed and appreciated. An unexpected invitation could lead to an exciting connection. Be open and accept, but before committing, check the practical details carefully. Innovation works best when supported by solid foundations. Inspiration may strike suddenly, but lasting results require follow-through.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your imagination is working overtime, making this an excellent week for creative pursuits and fresh ideas. Just remember to pair inspiration with action. A relationship deepens through a simple act of thoughtfulness. Trust yourself — you’ve quietly grown into someone far more capable than you sometimes believe. You’re not an impostor.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

Your natural instinct is to charge ahead, but success this week comes from choosing the right direction before accelerating. Someone unexpectedly notices your efforts, opening an interesting door. At home, a conversation you’ve been avoiding turns out to be a little easier than imagined. Confidence is at its most convincing when it’s accompanied by patience.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

A practical decision made now creates breathing room later. Work continues rewarding your reliability, while a loved one appreciates your quiet support more than you realise. Resist the temptation to overindulge simply because you’ve earned it. Lasting satisfaction comes from investing in tomorrow rather than celebrating today.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Your curiosity is your superpower this week. Ask questions before making assumptions and you’ll uncover an opportunity others have overlooked. Teamwork flows easily, provided everyone understands the goal. Social invitations multiply, but choose quality over quantity. The most worthwhile conversations happen in smaller rooms.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Something that’s weighed on your mind begins losing its grip. Family life feels lighter as expectations become more realistic. A sensible approach to money now prevents unnecessary stress later. Spend time with people who remind you who you are, rather than who they expect you to be.