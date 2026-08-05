Johannesburg ranked among the world’s top 10 street-food cities

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Thubelihle Radebe, 10, and Sibongakonke Siphungu, 11, enjoy their delicious helpings at the eThekwini Kota Festival 2026 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, in June. Picture:

Johannesburg has been named one of the world’s best cities for street food, placing eighth in Time Out’s global ranking of the 20 Best Cities in the World for Street Food in 2026.

The ranking puts Johannesburg — and South African street food — firmly on the global culinary map, alongside cities renowned for their street food cultures, including Ho Chi Minh City, Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, Hanoi and Bangkok.

Based on Time Out’s global survey of city-dwellers, Johannesburg scored 56% overall.

Ho Chi Minh City topped the ranking with 63%, followed by Kuala Lumpur at 62% and Jakarta and Taipei, both at 59%.

Johannesburg’s inclusion is about much more than a global accolade or bragging rights. As travellers increasingly seek experiences that connect them to the culture and people of a destination, food has become one of the most immediate ways to understand a city.

“At Time Out SA, our focus is on amplifying the people, places and food cultures that make our cities distinctive,” said Aisha Mohamed, general manager of Time Out SA.

“Johannesburg’s street food scene has always been extraordinary. Pull up a plastic chair beside a street vendor in Johannesburg and it’s rarely just about what is on the plate. Our city guides share a part of the community this food comes from and the recipes that have shaped generations of South Africans — we’re so excited to see it getting the attention it deserves.”

Time Out Johannesburg’s Nhlalala Mthembi pointed to Amanda’s in Soweto, where a R14 kota proves that exceptional food doesn’t need a fine-dining price tag.

“A quarter loaf of bread sliced open and filled with chips, polony, special sauce, and achaar running through it is something you just eat and feel satisfied after,” said Mthembi. “You don’t eat the kota at Amanda’s and wonder about technique! It holds together as something satisfying and balanced with the ease of someone who knows the craft by muscle memory.”

Time Out “culture connector” Nick Hamman has similarly been documenting the people and places shaping SA’s street food culture.

Among his Johannesburg discoveries is The Hot Pot Kitchen in Midrand, a food truck founded by TK and Pablo Tshiololi after both lost their jobs. Its menu celebrates indigenous ingredients, township flavours and home-style South African cooking, from grilled mala (animal intestines) and masonja (mopane worms) cooked with tomato and onion, to flame-grilled tilapia served with pap and sides.

“This is one of the best places in Joburg to eat South African food rooted in indigenous ingredients, township taste and home-style cooking. It belongs in the ‘serious’ food conversation,” said Hamman.

THE WORLD’S 10 BEST CITIES FOR STREET FOOD IN 2026

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – 63%

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia – 62%

Jakarta, Indonesia – 59%

Taipei, Taiwan – 59%

Mexico City, Mexico – 58%

Manila, Philippines – 58%

Hanoi, Vietnam – 57%

Johannesburg, SA – 56%

Bangkok, Thailand – 56%

Mumbai, India – 55%

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