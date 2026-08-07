How Tamara Dey is building a community in music

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Music has changed a lot over the years. From Walkmans to CDs to streaming and now TikTok, the expectations on musicians are constantly shifting. But not for Tamara Dey. She rides the waves, innovations, trends and resurgences with ease.

It has been argued that the careers of women in pop music typically only last about two years, whereas men enjoy more longevity, some even up to 30 years. Always one to defy stereotypes, Dey has been a chart topper for 26 years — and counting.

It’s this drive that brings her to the eastern Free State this weekend for the HerStory Concert as part of a lineup celebrating Women’s Day.

This year the festival marks 70 years since the 1956 Women’s March against apartheid. Ever since those days, music has been as much about empowerment as celebration. Dey sees storytelling as the key.

“It’s inspired how I approach my performances,” she said.

Tamara Dey in her outfit for 'An Ode to Motown'. Picture: (Supplied by Tamara Dey)

Wearing many hats, Dey’s live acts have allowed her to reinvent herself, be it singing jazz or mixing vibrant DJ sets. It’s a strategic approach that seeps into her attitude to both creativity and business — worlds that don’t always mix well.

“I don’t like to harp on too much about how difficult it can be for women in music, but if you look at the history, we’ve got some catching up to do.”

It’s not only tough out there for women; there are many misrepresented groups, especially in the DJ world. This was a hot topic that dominated many conversations at Ibiza’s International Music Summit, which Dey attended.

But while female and queer communities have made strides in electronic music globally, Dey still sees gaps in the local scene — something she believes requires more proactive allyship.

The perception that female musicians in the country get little support and profit compared with their male counterparts led Dey to respond by creating and promoting her own events, including Ode An Basso, a tech-house series of events, and Deeply Yours in collaboration with Pablo Lundall and Mark Stonestreet.

Fans should also keep their eyes peeled for her Dey Party series at Good Omens in Melville, aimed at an older crowd who still want to cut a rug but not until 4am.

The star talks about the importance of building a strong community and allyship. Picture: (Supplied by Tamara Dey)

“I didn’t plan to go into hosting event series and curating them, but it makes so much sense. I’ve been doing this for so many years.

“I wanted to push artists and create the kind of lineups I wanted to see out there. Connecting the up-and-comers with established artists and bringing those two worlds together. It’s small, but that’s the change I want to see.”

With her experience and ability to approach creativity with a business mindset, she believes her role is not just as a DJ but to create spaces for others to earn and grow.

This focus on building a broader music community in the country has also led her to pursue production. “I want to start producing my own music and work with other artists — produce them and feature their vocals as well.

“I’ll always be a solo artist but since I’ve explored this part of my career now, it’s become more community-centred.”

The HerStory International Theatre Festival takes place from Friday to Monday at the Phuthaditjhaba Auditorium in QwaQwa.

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