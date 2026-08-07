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SA’s Zahirah Variawa scores a Daytime Emmy nomination

Local talent set to shine at the prestigious awards for travel show based in Madagascar

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Zahirah Variawa on set. Picture: (Supplied )

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South African talent continues to prove our entertainment industry knows no borders. Among those joining the list is Zahirah Variawa, who recently earned a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for her work on the Pets.TV special The Lovely Lemurs of Madagascar.

Announced by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Variawa’s show was recognised in the Outstanding Travel and Adventure Programme category for the 53rd instalment of the awards.

A collaboration between a South Africans production team, Madagascar’s lush landscapes and the Allen Media Group based in the US, the series demonstrates the growing global influence of African creatives.

“This nomination means so much because it isn’t only my achievement, it’s the achievement of an extraordinary team. We travelled through Madagascar with a talented South African camera crew telling an African story, while supported and guided by our incredible team in the US. To see that collaboration recognised on one of television’s biggest stages makes me incredibly proud. It’s a reminder that world-class storytelling knows no borders.”

The 53rd Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on October 30 2026 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, where winners will be announced across television’s leading daytime programming categories.

TimesLIVE


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