JCAF’s ‘Reverse Futures’ exhibition imagines new paths for Global South

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View of 'Reverse Futures' exhibition showing Cave_bureau’s installation 'Shimoni Slave Cave' (2022–2023) with the model of the cave visible in the foreground; Georgia Munnik, 'The Strangling Fruit' (2026), and Paula Gaetano Adi, 'Guanaquerx' (2024). Picture:

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As the Joburg cultural and institutional world around it suffers from the blows of recently compounded economic, political and relevance pressures, the Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation (JCAF) in Forest Town has, since it opened its doors in 2020, quietly continued to provide the city’s art lovers and art-curious with one of the few places to see and engage with the works of the best and brightest modern and contemporary artists from South Africa and the Global South, past and present.

Director Clive Kellner and his dedicated team have spent years and travelled far and wide to bring Joburg a series of carefully curated shows, Contemporary Female Identities in the Global South (2020-2023) and Worldmaking, which began in 2024 with Ecospheres, Structures (2025) and concludes with the latest, Reverse Futures.

Visitors can experience the VR installation 'Fisher Child' (2025) by Traci Kwaai in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. © Traci Kwaai. (Photo Graham De Lacy.)

Yes, there are ways in which JCAF has functioned differently to other places: entry is free, but you must book an appointment online and your visit is accompanied by one of the foundation’s informative guides, which visitors have accepted. JCAF is now not just a space for exhibitions but also for contemplation, discussion and research of the work, the ideas it stirs, and the arts activism that many of its makers engage in as part of a broader Global South movement that looks at the world through a very different historical, political and cultural lens.

The 'Event Horizon' (2026) installation by Kamil Adam Hassim, in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. © Kamil Adam Hassim. (Graham De Lacy.)

Visitors in the installation 'Event Horizon' (2026) by Kamil Adam Hassim, in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. © Kamil Adam Hassim. (Graham De Lacy)

Visitors in the installation 'Event Horizon' (2026) by Kamil Adam Hassim, in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. © Kamil Adam Hassim. (Graham De Lacy.)

Reverse Futures, like the previous shows in the Worldmaking cycle, is ultimately concerned with the world we live in and specifically with the idea of how we may actively and beneficially improve its future. As always, the physical space — a former electrical shed and substation that were once part of Joburg’s long-disappeared tram system — has been reconfigured and is occupied by works that take you from Kalk Bay to the Andes, explore mediums from paintings, sculpture and video to robotics and AI, and featuring everything from an astronaut to black holes, and even work that evoke familiar smells in an unexpected way.

Paula Gaetano Adi's 'Guanaquerx' (2024), on display in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. © Paula Gaetano Adi. (Graham De Lacy.)

Created by artists from South America, Africa, South Africa, the diaspora, the Middle East and beyond, the works offer a timely and invigorating reimagining of a future that is not the inevitable extension and death rattle of the world we occupy now, but rather one which begins from the premise that in Africa and across the Global South, “for the future to exist, we need to undo the mistakes of the past,” in the words of members of the Kenyan-based architectural practice Cave_bureau who coined the term “reverse futurism”.

Cave_bureau’s work Shimoni Slave Cave takes its title from the cave complex located about 75km south of Mombasa, used as a holding pen under colonialism for countless slaves shipped from East Africa to the Middle East in the 19th century. Using the ancient Japanese technique of Kagome weaving, the work consists of a 1:1 scale model of the caves crafted from rattan that places viewers both physically within a space of immeasurable historical trauma and mentally, perhaps, in one where there’s the possibility of some small measure of repair and healing for the future in spite of the weight of the past.

You may find yourself quickly getting lost in the details and fascinating new connections and reconsiderations offered up by the visually impressive, intellectually rigorous and intentionally challenging realities and possibilities of Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler’s Calculating Empires: A Genealogy of Technology and Power since 1500. A map, which in its creators’ own words “considers how technologies of communication and computation, and social systems of classification and control, are always entwined and mutually constitutive,” the work is the result of four years of research. It presents a singularly focused reconsideration of historical relationships and post-colonial forms of imperialism that continue to depressingly shape our world, but need not be the only way forward.

Much of the work included here sits at the intersection of different fields and practices and looks toward a collective rather than technocratic or powerful individual directed future. Perhaps the prime example of this is the work that upon entry you’ll easily hear and see but won’t get to quite yet in the guided tour.

Guanaquerx is on one level the kind of DIY robot you’ve seen in quirky science fiction, but upon inspection this carefully considered and constructed creation by Argentinian artist and theorist Paula Gaetano Adi “does not seek freedom by appealing to the legal frameworks of its human creators, nor does it overthrow its masters in a dystopian revolt. Instead, Guanaquerx enacts a different kind of revolution — a revolution not in the tech-world sense of rapid innovation or disruption, but in the original political sense: a break with the past to make possible a future grounded in freedom”.

This is symbolically emphasised by the 2024 journey that Guanaquerx undertook together with an “insurgent army of artists, engineers and local baqueanos (traditional South American horsemen)”, tracing the historic Crossing of the Andes made by Gen José de San Martín in 1817, which led to the liberation of South America from Spanish rule. Exactly the kind of “woke” AI utopian collective art that makes Elon Musk’s X finger tremble with rage but may lead more level-headed visitors to consider new ways of existing in a world where the already inevitable reality is that AI has reshaped the present and poses major questions for humans and society in the future as it rapidly evolves.

Etel Adnan, 'Satellites 27' (2020), in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. Oil on canvas. Private Collection. © 2020 Etel Adnan | DALRO. (Graham De Lacy.)

There’s no space left here to do more than mention the impressively inventive works by South African artists Georgia Munnik (you’ll have to go and smell her evocative The Strangling Fruit for yourself), Kamil Adam Hassim, whose Event Horizon is an eerie, wondrous installation that you have to experience, as well as artist, historian and activist Traci Kwaai’s VR-crafted exploration of the bitter historical realities and the everyday resilience and courage of generations of residents of the fishing community of Kalk Bay.

Georgia Munnik, 'The Strangling Fruit' (2026), in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. © Georgia Munnik. (Graham De Lacy.)

I leave JCAF, pausing to see the abstract contemplations of the future offered by Lebanese writer and painter Etel Adnan and South African avant-garde trailblazer Ernest Mancoba and once again ponder the uncertain future of Yinka Shonibare’s Refugee Afronaut X.

Yinka Shonibare, 'Refugee Astronaut X' 2024), and in the background, 'Calculating Empires: A Genealogy of Technology and Power since 1500' (2023) by Kate Crawford and Vladan Joler, in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. (Graham De Lacy.)

Stepping back into the Joburg winter air, inhaling, feeling the sun, I’m briefly but pleasantly optimistic about the future.

Ernest Mancoba, 'Untitled' (1971), in the 'Reverse Futures' exhibition. © Ferlov Mancoba Foundation / Galerie Mikael Andersen. (Graham De Lacy.)

I also remember that it’s a small but necessary good thing to be able to disappear into a quiet space with only art, ideas and the still endlessly manifold ways in which we have always told ourselves new stories of the past that help us live in the present and weave new visions of the future that we still need to believe may be better for all of us.

*Reverse Futures is currently on show at Joburg Contemporary Art Foundation until December 5. For more info and to book an appointment visit jcaf.org.za