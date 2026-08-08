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STAYING IN | Things to stream

Tymon Smith

Tymon Smith

Features writer, film and series reviewer

Jason Sudeikis (right) with Tanya Reynolds in 'Ted Lasso' Season 4. (Supplied)

If you have 1 hour

TED LASSO SEASON 4 Apple TV+

America’s favourite soccer export is back in the UK but this time our homely good ol’ coach is working with the Richmond women’s team — a whole new ball game for the gang and one which will make us, and them, smile and sometimes cry.

If you have 100 minutes

THE FOUR SEASONS — Netflix

After two hit seasons of Tina Fey’s Netflix adaptation, the gentle, slow-burning but tenderly observed original 1981 film about a group of friends who take annual holidays together is now available on Netflix. Directed by and starring Alan Alda and featuring Carol Burnett, Rita Moreno, Len Cariou and Sandy Dennis.

If you have 3 hours

RICKY GERVAIS’ ALLEY CATS — Netflix

Ricky Gervais assembles a talented cast of fellow comedians including Diane Morgan for this foul-mouthed venture into animation with a series that follows a group of feral cats as they muse on sex, food and other big issues.

If you have 3 hours

POMPEII: OUT OF TIME Disney+

Tom Hiddleston takes an intriguing and ultimately moving journey through the history and tragic end of the ancient city in the shadow of Mount Vesuvius that asks, with plenty of hindsight and technological innovation, could its people have been saved?

If you have 2 hours

THE SHARDS — Disney+

Ryan Murphy’s much-anticipated series adaptation of author Bret Easton Ellis’ semi-autobiographical, LA coming-of-age novel set in 1981, kicks off with a two-episode debut that Murphy will hope marks a return to his previous heights of critical glory.


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