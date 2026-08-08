WHAT’S ON | Going Out

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Funny, fast-paced and full of surprises, 'Aesop’s Fables' is a theatrical adventure that learners, families and schools will be talking about long after the curtain falls.

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AESOP’S FABLES

WHERE: National Children’s Theatre, 3 Junction Ave, Parktown, Johannesburg

WHEN: August 10-30

Some stories are too good to forget, and too important not to tell again. Aesop’s Fables returns to the stage in a vibrant new production that brings the world’s most beloved moral tales to life with local flavour, contemporary energy, and plenty of heart. Through bold storytelling, physical play, and infectious humour, this production reimagines the classics we grew up with: The Tortoise and the Hare; The Grasshopper and the Ant; The Lion and the Mouse; The Boy Who Cried Wolf; and The North Wind and the Sun for a new generation of young South African audiences. Tickets are available from R150 via Quicket.

Danica De La Rey Jones ('Hunting Jessica Brok'; 'Unseen'; 'For Colored Girls') in the role of Tessa, a brilliant young barrister who climbs her way up from working-class origins to the top of her game. (Image: Quaid Jones)

PRIMA FACIE

WHERE: The Baxter Theatre Centre, Main Rd, Rondebosch, Cape Town

WHEN: August 10-29

How Now Brown Cow presents, in association with The Market Theatre, the South African premiere of the Tony & Olivier Award-winning gripping legal drama Prima Facie. Written by Suzie Miller, this production is directed by esteemed director Neil Coppen, with powerhouse performer Danica De La Rey Jones in the role of Tessa, a brilliant young barrister who climbs her way up from working-class origins to the top of her game. Prima Facie is a hard-hitting look at the “patriarchal power of the law” where the burden of proof and existing rules of evidence often work against victims of sexual violence. Tickets are available from R250 via Webtickets.

Fred Abrahamse and Marcel Meyer return to Artscape to present their thrilling take on 'Hamlet'. (Image: Artscape)

HAMLET

WHERE: Artscape Theatre Centre, DF Malan St, Foreshore, Cape Town

WHEN: August 12-15

After two critically acclaimed international seasons, including performances at Europe’s largest and most prestigious Shakespeare Festival, director Fred Abrahamse and thespian Marcel Meyer return to Artscape to present their thrilling take on Shakespeare’s greatest play, Hamlet. The award-winning duo bring their trademark innovation and finesse to this most haunting of plays. With spectacular designs, the breath-taking production promises to be a must-see for learners, educators, and lovers of Shakespeare alike. Tickets are available from R110 via Webtickets.

The Medieval Fayre & Banquet: Ode to the Bard is taking place on Saturday, August 15th. (Image: Medieval Fayre & Banquet)

MEDIEVAL FAYRE & BANQUET: ODE TO THE BARD

WHERE: Norm Hudlin, 322 Kragga Kamma Rd, Lorraine, Gqeberha

WHEN: August 15

From magical costumes and medieval merriment to Shakespeare, shopping, games and unforgettable memories, there’s something for everyone at the Medieval Fayre & Banquet: Ode to the Bard. Gather your family, dress in your finest medieval attire, and enjoy a family day featuring pop-up Bard performances, commedia dell’arte, medieval games and activities, over 50 market stalls, and a medieval-inspired feast accompanied by a special Shakespearean production in an immersive banquet setting. Tickets are available from R20 via Quicket.