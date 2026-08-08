YOUR WEEKLY STARS | 10 August - 16 August

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August has a habit of feeling like a bridge between seasons. Winter hasn’t quite loosened its grip, but over the next few weeks spring is starting to whisper its intentions. This week mirrors that feeling. You may find yourself caught between what’s been and what comes next — what to let go of and what to look forward to. Rather than rushing the transition or taking shortcuts, allow yourself to pause and take stock. Growth doesn’t happen in dramatic leaps; more often it arrives because of quiet contemplation and decisions made consistently. Trust what you’ve learnt. The next chapter is already taking shape.

BIG THEMES

Love & relationships

Meaningful connections grow through attention rather than assumption. Check in with the people who matter instead of expecting them to know how you feel. Small gestures carry surprising emotional weight.

Work & money

Preparation creates opportunity. Finish outstanding tasks before chasing exciting new ventures. Careful budgeting and thoughtful planning will leave you in a stronger position.

Energy & wellbeing

Listen to your body’s signals instead of pushing through them. Recovery is productive too. Good sleep and regular movement will restore far more energy than endless caffeine and spurts on the treadmill.

The week in one line

The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.

Lucky/Unlucky/Don’t even try

Lucky: People who stay curious.

Unlucky: Those resisting necessary change.

Don’t even try: Solving tomorrow’s problems before they exist.

LEO

(Jul 23 — Aug 22)

Your confidence is attracting attention but genuine warmth will leave a lasting impression. Your generosity of spirit manages to lead the way and impress people, even though you might be feeling exhausted trying to fulfil everyone’s needs. A professional opportunity rewards your willingness to take responsibility, but that isn’t unusual for you. Treat yourself but don’t overindulge simply because you’re celebrating. You can honour yourself in healthy ways too. Your kind heart inspires loyalty. Great leaders make others feel bigger, not themselves.

VIRGO

(Aug 23 — Sep 22)

You finally discover an easier way of doing something that’s consumed far too much energy. Don’t feel guilty about that; the easier route not only allows you to get more done but also makes sure that they’re done better. At work, practical thinking solves a lingering problem though the creatives in your circle might disagree. Savings grow through disciplined habits rather than dramatic sacrifices. You can have everything you want, but you just might have to wait a while. Personally, let go of impossible standards. Excellence has never required perfection.

LIBRA

(Sep 23 — Oct 22)

Balance returns once you stop trying to please everyone at once. You can sometimes be a people pleaser, but it saps all your energy. Remember the saying, “You can please some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can’t please all of the people all of the time.” A decision you’ve delayed becomes easier when viewed objectively. Avoid spending out of guilt or obligation. Relationships flourish when expectations are spoken aloud instead of quietly assumed. Clarity creates its own kind of harmony.

SCORPIO

(Oct 23 — Nov 21)

Something hidden gradually comes into focus. You’ll be astounded that you didn’t see it before. Don’t be shocked; you can take it in your stride. Rather than forcing answers, allow events to reveal themselves naturally — you’ll learn more and avoid unnecessary confrontation. Your patience at work earns respect. You’ll get the recognition you deserve. A long-term investment of time or money begins showing encouraging signs. Sometimes the greatest strength lies in waiting without losing faith.

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov 22 — Dec 21)

Adventure calls, but responsibility deserves first priority. You love just running away from everything, heading off into the blue yonder and finding a more rewarding existence. But your issues, problems, and the needs of your near and dear always catch up with you. Complete one important commitment before planning your next escape. You’ll feel freer if you do. An unexpected invitation broadens your horizons. Accept. Resist impulse buying in the excitement of the moment. Freedom feels sweeter when it’s earned rather than borrowed.

CAPRICORN

(Dec 22 — Jan 19)

Your consistency continues paying dividends, even if recognition arrives later than expected. Things you’ve been finding difficult will ease because you didn’t give up. You’ll soon see the rewards of that. But always remember, you can change your path if you’ve gone down the wrong one. Colleagues notice your calmness under pressure as well as your ability to focus and persevere. Review longer-term goals and adjust where necessary. At home, allow yourself an evening without productivity. Rest isn’t a reward for hard work, it’s part of it.

AQUARIUS

(Jan 20 — Feb 18)

An unusual idea deserves a second look. You have them often, but this one stands out and could be the start of something wild, wonderful and exceptionally successful if you can find a way to make it work. This week rewards innovation backed by sensible planning rather than wishful thinking. Before making a major commitment, gather one more piece of information. It could be the small thing that determines whether your future plans work or blow up in a roaring bonfire. Friendships deepen through shared experiences instead of endless messages. Pay attention to what you communicate. Curiosity remains your greatest asset.

PISCES

(Feb 19 — Mar 20)

Your imagination is working overtime, making this an excellent week for creative projects. Lean into them — give your ideas space and let the magic flow. You’ll be amazed at what you can accomplish. A surprising compliment boosts your confidence. Give one back. It’s always good to give when you receive. Keep one eye on your budget while pursuing something exciting. Emotionally, you’re stronger than you’ve been giving yourself credit for. The dream only becomes real once you decide to begin.

ARIES

(Mar 21 — Apr 19)

You’re eager to begin something new, but first you’ll need to finish what’s already on your desk. Try to enjoy completing the first task before starting another one. Your determination impresses the right people, provided you don’t confuse urgency with importance. Be strong, straightforward, and also patient. Watch unnecessary expenses this week. A family member appreciates your time far more than your advice. Progress comes through persistence, not pressure.

TAURUS

(Apr 20 — May 20)

A steady approach continues serving you well — don’t lose steam because things are taking longer than you expected. An opportunity develops through someone who values your reliability. Take care to show them that their confidence in you pays off. Before making a purchase, ask yourself whether it’s a want or a need. It’s easy to put things back before you’ve paid for them. Home life feels warmer after an honest conversation, but carefully prepare what you’re going to say to avoid tempers flaring. The strongest roots continue growing beneath the surface.

GEMINI

(May 21 — Jun 20)

Expect a week filled with conversations that lead somewhere unexpected. You may even have acquaintances that could become friends after the week’s end. One exchange may spark a fresh idea or unexpected partnership. Listen for it, and be open to ideas. Double-check details before signing or agreeing to anything important. Read the fine print. Socially, your humour lifts yours and everyone’s spirits. Sometimes the simplest question uncovers the most valuable answer.

CANCER

(Jun 21 — Jul 22)

Your instincts remain remarkably accurate, so don’t dismiss your first impressions. Lean into what your gut says and stop trying to rationalise every bit of information. Allow progress to flow. Work responsibilities settle into a comfortable rhythm but beware of loosening your tongue with the wrong people. Not everyone is on your side. Be sensible with shared finances or household spending. Someone close needs reassurance rather than certainty — don’t bully them with advice. The strongest people aren’t those who never worry, but those who keep moving despite it.