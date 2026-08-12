Lifestyle

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina tie the knot after 10 years

After a decade of dating, the pair wed in ‘a private and intimate moment’

Associated Press

Associated Press

SEVILLE, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 03: Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo attend the MTV EMAs 2019 at FIBES Conference and Exhibition Centre on November 03, 2019 in Seville, Spain.
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have been a couple for the past decade, were married on Tuesday. Picture: (Jeff Kravitz)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are husband and wife.

They married on Tuesday in a civil ceremony described by the public relations team that represents the Portuguese soccer star as “a private and intimate moment attended by their five children”.

The ceremony took place in Cascais, a coastal town in western Portugal near the capital Lisbon, the Brunswick Group said in the announcement.

The couple posted a picture on their Instagram accounts showing their rings.

They have been together for the past decade after meeting in Madrid.

The 41-year-old Ronaldo, a five-time world player of the year and one of the most high-profile sports stars, is coming off playing in his record-tying sixth World Cup for Portugal.

His Saudi team, Al Nassr, starts its domestic season on Saturday.

AP


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