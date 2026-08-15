BRENWIN NAIDU | New Lexus RZ is silent and serene

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That first grip of the steering wheel when getting into any car is equivalent to a handshake. If the Lexus RZ were a person, one imagines its cosmetic drawer would be full of the priciest lotions — its tiller has the softest leather upholstery encountered this side of a Rolls-Royce.

Seriously, a person could wax lyrical for hours on the buttery smoothness of the texture, without even needing to consult AI for inspiration. And it sets the tone for the coddling, serene driving experience that follows.

A lot of us, myself included, bemoaned the dying of traditional engine acoustics and sensations as the electric car wave began to swell.

But one came to realise that in the case of a brand like Lexus, which has always made overall refinement its priority, a silent electric powertrain complements the brand value quite well.

High-quality interior materials deliver on the promise of luxury. (Seagram Pearce)

Yes, its V6 motors were silky and delivered punch when needed, but they were barely audible from the well-insulated cabin. Why not just go the whole way and do away with the complicated mechanical web of cylinders? Well, that is exactly what they did with the RZ, the first series-production electric car from Lexus.

Visually, it looks as snazzy as we have come to expect from the brand. The body is full of sharp edges that might nick your fingers.

Black contrasting accents around the headlamps resemble a Māori warrior’s face tattoo. It stands out among generic Chinese designs and bland, blob-shaped Teutonic rivals.

Pricing begins from R1,682,600 (500e in EX trim) while the slightly swankier 500e SE is R1,860,400. The model has 280kW/537Nm and a range of 500km. It can scoot from rest to 100km/h in 4.6 seconds.

If you want a little more power and a slightly lower 0-100km/h sprint time — but also a slightly lower quoted range of about 450km — the 550e and 600e are served exclusively in F-Sport trim.

Striking rear profile incorporates air-slicing fins. (Seagram Pearce)

These cost between R1,977,600 (550e) and R2,628,500 (600e) and are 0.2 seconds faster to 100km/h. A really negligible difference, so save your money (for expensive lotions?) and get the standard 500e.

The aftersales promise also makes a convincing argument. Its seven-year/105,000km maintenance plan is currently unmatched. Warranty is of the same duration. A separate eight-year/160,000km offering covers the battery.

Exciting to look at, soothing to drive and backed by the reputation associated with mother company Toyota, buyers in the premium space wanting an electric SUV will find plenty to like about the RZ.

In the typical Lexus way, the most attainable model of the line-up does not skimp on the luxuries, being outfitted with everything from heated, electrically-operated seats to a heated steering wheel, panoramic roof and full suite of electronic driver aids.

With its SUV body style and electric powertrain allowing for improved cabin space, the RZ is a spacious vehicle and would do well in family duties. Its boot is sizeable at 522l.

Exciting to look at, soothing to drive and backed by the reputation associated with mother company Toyota, buyers in the premium space wanting an electric SUV will find plenty to like about the RZ.