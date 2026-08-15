S’dumo Mtshali | A star with a dream

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S’dumo Mtshali is a man at the top of his game — feted and cherished by an adoring public, honoured by the film and television industry he works in, and admired by his peers. There is no shortage of offers for this legendary actor who has leading roles on two current Netflix series: the global (and local) hit The Polygamist, where he plays the controversial patriarch Jonasi Gomora, and the top local show The Four of Us.

Every corner of his acting life has been devoured by a hungry media, his roles unpicked by a discerning TV audience, and his character scrutinised on social media.

And yet, this fiercely private actor believes that he has more to offer than the entertainment he provides on the big and small screens, more than the storytelling he loves to share as well as the joy and relief he provides to audiences through their willing suspension of disbelief.

S’dumo Mtshali is at the top of his game. (Supplied)

Born with natural acting talent, he burst onto the South African scene when he won the first season of Class Act, an acting reality show produced by multi-award winning Quizzical Pictures and Donovan Marsh. It was his first break into the world of film and television.

His journey since then has been stellar, his rise to stardom meteoric. Now, altruism is top of mind for Mtshali, the concept of paying it forward deeply embedded in his consciousness.

A MAN OF QUIET MYSTERY

Mtshali strides across the marbled centre court in the Hyde Park shopping centre in Johannesburg, bobbing and weaving through a crowd of fans — fist bumping men in overalls and designer suits alike, stopping to hug women who run up to him, obliging those asking for a selfie.

The 43-year-old actor is gracious and patient — and early!

We sit down, he takes off his dark Ray Ban sunglasses, orders a hot chocolate from the breathy, star-struck waitress, and promptly launches into why he’s here.

He’s a man at the height of his prowess, and acknowledges that with a refreshing humility, crediting his unfailingly supportive family and a raft of people who, at the start of his career, held his hand and walked him through the learning stages.

It’s what he wants to do now — pay it forward.

Born in Durban in 1983, he’s been acting since he was 12 and shrugs: “I had no choice but to tell stories for film and the theatre. I love it — the chance to invoke emotion in someone watching you; it’s magical.”

S’dumo Mtshali wants to pay it forward. (Supplied)

Encouragement came from his film-loving father Benjamin (Morgan Freeman’s performance in Lean on Me was a reflection of what was happening in his community and was hugely influential on the young actor), his mother Josephine, twin sister Thokozile and little brother Mpumelelo.

And then came his big break: in 2010, his mother insisted that he enter an SABC1-broadcast competition searching for the next big film-acting talent, Class Act.

The prize was a scholarship to the New York Film Academy, representation by Moonyeen Lee and Associates, and the starring role in an action movie which became iNumber Number — produced by Quizzical Pictures and directed by Donovan Marsh.

Said Harriet Gavshon, co-founder of Quizzical Pictures who led the company for two decades before transitioning into a full time creative role: “iNumber Number was a huge hit that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and pretty much set S’dumo on his path.”

After that he appeared in Intersexions on SABC1, which was also a huge hit produced by Quizzical Pictures.

Mtshali then appeared in Rhythm City, also from Quizzical Pictures. Rolie Nikiwe — one of the directors on The Polygamist currently airing on Netflix — was both the lead director and creative director on that extremely successful show.

S’dumo Mtshali has had a long association with Quizzical Pictures. (Supplied)

So began Mtshali’s association with Quizzical Pictures, formerly Curious Pictures. He describes his relationship with the team: “They’re my family — they helped shape the actor in me. They trusted that I could hold down big roles and so invested in me.”

They ensured that what he did was the “right fit” for him.

“The team at Quizzical — they’ve watched me grow. When I first joined I took them home to meet my family so they’d know where I came from,” he said.

He singles out JP Potgieter, a senior producer, executive producer and head of production at Quizzical — who’s worked on notable series like Reyka and Savage Beauty — as someone who was a “true mentor”.

Gavshon called Mtshali “a blazing success story”, adding that she was delighted that the Quizzical-produced Class Act gave him his first break.

“Class Act gave a platform to unknown amateur actors. Many of the actors we see on our screens today were among the contestants on Class Act.

“Among them is Thabo Rametsi who’s just been cast as Hugh Masekela [alongside] Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo in the big international Canal+ musical drama, The Road Home.

“There’s also Yonda Thomas, Abdul Khoza and Pallance Dladla, among others. Like the Quizzical intern programme — we’ve had more than 100 interns come through our company in the last two decades in every possible production arena — Class Act gave people an opportunity.

“That’s all they need, an opportunity to fly. Preparing the next generation of industry experts is something we take very seriously,” she said.

Mtshali says: “Mentorship is really important for a young person entering the profession. Having someone who has your back, who guides you and holds your hand as you learn the ropes … it’s priceless.”

He adds that he’s committed to helping shape the careers, and choices, of young people entering the profession.

How will he do this? Both personally by encouraging and guiding younger actors. But more importantly, through his association with the successful initiative, Actor Spaces, founded by Ayanda Sithebe, in 2016 as a platform to support actors and storytellers.

“I’m shameless,” he laughs. “I rope in a lot of my fellow actors who’ve come up through the ranks with me — a lot of them from the Class Act era — and get them to commit to doing workshops.

“Auditioning for shows is a particular skill that needs to be passed on to the aspiring young actors. I want to help create an army of great South African actors who tell African stories at the highest level.”

Mtshali is adamant that the process of giving time to teach and guide young actors is not just one way. “When I teach, I learn something new every time. I have the chance to discover something about myself,” he says. “You also get the chance to go back and remember why you’re doing what you do. Gratitude — it sustains you in this game. I’ve come to realise that more and more. I thank my parents for that, for teaching me morals, about God. The mentorship actor space allows both the mentor and the mentee to go a long way.”

One of his most exciting recent experiences, he says, has been to work with young actress 22-year-old Luyanda Zwane who plays Lindani in The Polygamist. “She came through Actor Spaces, and now she acts opposite me in this hugely successful TV series. It makes me so proud,” he says.

He counts among his own acting heroes the S’gudi S’naysi actor Joe Mafela, describing him as a comedian who was generous with his advice and excellent at his craft.

On the personal front, Mtshali says he has a project up his sleeve — a passion product yet to be unveiled.

All he’ll say is: “I want to do more, to work with people from overseas. But I want them to come here instead of us constantly aiming for Hollywood, going to them. We need to create a web — a hub — for African stories. That’s my dream.”

He says he’s fiercely protective of his private life. “I’m already in the public eye. Anything more is too exposing. I’m here for the work. I don’t care about who’s had affairs with whom. That’s popcorn.”

S’dumo Mtshali has a passionate dream. (Supplied)

On set, he’s all for intimacy coaches because, he says, young women need to be protected by solid boundaries during filming. He also worries about the shallowness of social media. “I hear these kids comparing themselves to something that’s not real and I think, I know this person; this person doesn’t live this life.”

Mtshali says he guards his privacy. “My personal life is my personal life. I’d rather the work be the inspiration,” he says.

What he will reveal is that at 43, he’s ready to marry his long-term girlfriend (he refuses to name her), settle down and begin a family of his own. His parents’ marriage, he says, is what he hopes to emulate.

As the interview ends, Mtshali has one last thought to share: “You start out as one person and succeed. Then you pay it forward, and you see an entire group of people who’ve done your workshops grow. And now they’re in the same space as you. That’s beautiful, that’s the story I want to tell and the legacy I want to leave.”