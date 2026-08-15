STAYING IN | Things to stream

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If you have 100 minutes

TUNER — buy from Apple TV+

Leo Woodall and Dustin Hoffman star in Oscar-winning director Daniel Roher’s feature debut — a well-acted, taut, humorous caper in which Woodall’s talented piano tuner discovers an aptitude for safecracking that will turn his quiet world upside down.

If you have 2 and a half hours

DISCLOSURE DAY — buy from Apple TV+

Steven Spielberg returns to one of his favourite themes — extra-terrestrial life and human interaction — for this high-stakes action drama. Emily Blunt and Josh O’Connor play ordinary people with extraordinary capabilities doing battle with Colin Firth’s nefarious villain in a race against time to reveal a truth that could change the world forever.

If you have 3 hours

CONVERSATIONS WITH A KILLER: THE CHARLES MANSON TAPES — Netflix

Inevitably, any true-crime series that delves into the dark minds of serial killers must eventually arrive at Charles Manson, the cult leader whose followers brutally murdered Sharon Tate and others, signalling the death knell of ‘60s hippy idealism. Here, in his own words, is the madness of Charlie, the ex-con, aspiring musician and all-round chameleon who charmed his way into infamy.

If you have 3 hours

REACHER SEASON 4 — Prime Video

Star Alan Ritchson is back and bigger than ever for the fourth outing of the popular series based on the bestselling books by Lee Child. When Reacher suspects that a woman on a train is a potential suicide bomber, he enters a world of trouble.

If you have 7 hours

UMTHETHO — Netflix

Tony Kgoroge, Nqobile Khumalo and Robert Hobbs star in this South African series adaptation of the Brazilian show Brotherhood about a state prosecutor who, in order to keep her youngest brother alive, agrees to become a double agent in the gang run by her older brother from prison.