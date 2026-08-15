WHAT’S ON | Going out

ULTIMATE DIRTY BOXING — WOMEN’S EDITION
WHERE: Homecoming Centre, 15 Buitenkant St, District Six, Cape Town
WHEN: August 21
Experience a combat sports event unlike anything Cape Town has seen before. For one night only, the spotlight belongs entirely to women as the city’s top female boxers and dirty boxers step into the ring for a ground-breaking showcase of skill, courage, and athleticism. Set within the elegance of a historic theatre and hosted as a black-tie affair, this is not your typical fight night. Every aspect of the event has been reimagined — from an all-female fight card, officiating team, and broadcast crew, to ring men replacing the traditional ring girls. Tickets are available from R400 via Quicket.
CIRCUIT: THE SPICE ROUTE
WHERE: HK Spice World, 52 Central Rd, Fordsburg
WHEN: August 23
This is a tasting journey through the immigrant communities who’ve shaped one of Joburg’s most textured neighbourhoods — Middle Eastern and South Asian food, spice, craft and history, stop by stop. Chef Ishvara leads — drawing on years travelling India and the Middle East and lecturing World Cuisine at Prue Leith Academy — to unpack not just what you’re tasting but why it landed here, in this street, in this city. Expect a Pakistani sweet shop, Syrian baklava, a Lahore milk shop, Palestinian shawarma, Turkish kebabs, Egyptian tailors, and Arabic juice bars. Tickets are available from R175 via Webtickets.
FROM SCREEN TO STAGE: PART 2
WHERE: The Junction Venue @St. Agnes Anglican Church, 53 Abelia Rd, Kloof, Durban
WHEN: August 23
Following the success of From Screen to Stage, the Durban City Orchestra is delighted to present Part 2 of this much-loved concert series. By popular demand, they’ve expanded the programme to include some of the most highly requested music from film and stage, featuring favourites from Harry Potter, The Lord of the Rings and beloved Disney classics, alongside other iconic themes audiences know and love. Tickets are available from R100 via Quicket.
FROM THE GROUND MARKET
WHERE: Ground The Venue, Driefontein Rd, Muldersdrift
WHEN: August 23
Before the seasons change, take a moment to slow down and spend your Sunday at the final From the Ground Market of the year. Featuring hand-picked vendors, bespoke cocktail bars, live music, food and lifestyle stations, this event is a winter-must. Tickets are available from R120 via Howler.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.