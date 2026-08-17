Bonang, Babalwa M, Tyla: The best and worst dressed at Samas 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Best

Bongang Matheba

Matheba always gives a dainty twist to oversized looks and this effort is no exception. While it might not be the eye-catching gown she usually goes for, this look embraces the bold silhouettes that have a feminine touch, albeit featuring pieces you wouldn’t immediately associate with Matheba’s closet.

The monochromatic look is relaxed, pared back with a dramatic gold brooch cuffed at her waist, with full-frame glasses that give it a relaxed finish suited for the rebellious spring Afro dandyism. She’s not dressed to be the belle of the ball; it’s simply her favour to show up.

Lula Odiba

As the slang goes, this look is tlean! If someone was made for the theme, it was definitely Odiba. The look is polished, and while it doesn’t have the maximalist elements we love in dandyism, Odiba’s captures the bespoke feel.

Anele Zondo

Anele Zondo looking absolutely fine during her SAMA32 red carpet interview! 🔥😍 ❤️ #SAMA32 #AneleZondo pic.twitter.com/oohKFmALty — BelezaManifique (@BelezaManifique) August 15, 2026

Rocking two looks, Anele embraced not only a feminised version of her taupe suit but also went for a designer whose approach to the theme is to be celebrated.

L-Tido

Has L-Tido ever been considered on a red carpet best-dressed list? Rather than a fly hip-hop look, we get a well-cut set paired with relaxed loafers. A theme coming up from many on the night. The colour is exceptional and works well with his skin tone; it also pairs well with Anele’s (his arm candy for the night) dramatic look.

Worst

Babalwa M

Babalwa is a woman who knows her silhouettes and what colours to go for, but this look doesn’t do her justice. It’s got all the best parts of power-shoulder formal wear meets Bollywood, but the nude colour of the bolero falls flat. It throws off the entire outfit and does not make it cohesive.

Caddy

While the crystals on Caddy’s look are a stunning testament to the design talent of Kgosi Lesego of Advice, it would have been great to see the fit approached with fabrics best suited for someone with Caddy’s build. Especially because the designer has soared in creating boxy cuts in menswear before.

Zee Nxumalo

A dazzling rainbow, Zee’s look is a whole lot of fun but doesn’t quite capture the theme. The folds also create a heavy bust that crops her down and doesn’t allow the fabric and design elements to truly shine.

Tyla

The prettiest girl in Joburg has finally made her Samas debut and we are loving it. While the outfit is right up her alley of slinky and revealing ensembles, this one doesn’t quite celebrate the theme that she could have nailed with slit skirts or corseted looks.

TimesLIVE