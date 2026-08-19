Exploring grief and loss in Australia’s heartland

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Last One Out

Jane Harper, Pan Macmillan

From the moment this former journalist penned her multi-award-winning debut crime novel The Dry 10 years ago, she carved out a special place for outback noir. With her subsequent novels, Force of Nature, The Lost Man, The Survivors and Exiles, Harper succeeded in writing herself into the rural crime-writing stratosphere, with her books published in 40 territories and selling more than 3.5-million copies worldwide. And let’s not forget that three of her novels have been adapted to screen, notably The Dry and its sequel Force of Nature, starring Eric Bana as Aaron Falk.

But while Harper happily admits it’s all “been a dream run”, she also owns up to being quite a big planner. “When I’m writing, I plan the book extensively before I start writing it. And I always tell aspiring authors to write down all their ideas, because you never really know when you see something that will end up becoming a novel.”

Which is, she points out, exactly how her latest and sixth novel, Last One Out came into being. It owes its existence to notes she took “years earlier, probably four or five years ago. I saw an article about a rural community that was once thriving and beloved and was now a shadow of its former self. The jobs and most of the people were gone, and there were just a handful of residents still clinging onto this community. They were speaking about it and all the things they had treasured. But I was left at the end of the article with a question about why they stayed, because all these things they had loved about that community had gone and weren’t coming back. And that was the starting point of what became Last One Out.”

This question, among others, echoes across the pages of her latest book. It is a slow burn of a novel that unfolds in the fictional town of Carralon Ridge, a once-thriving town in rural New South Wales, which, like the town Harper once read about, is a shadow of its former self. Shrouded in dust and noise from the coal mine operating on its outskirts, and with its few remaining residents mired in secrets and resentment, it’s the town that Ro Crowley returns to on the eve of her son’s disappearance which happened five years ago on his 21st birthday. Both she and her husband Griff had searched for Sam that day when he failed to return home to his birthday dinner, but grief has since torn them apart, compelling Ro to relocate to Sydney and Griff, conversely, to remain in the dying town.

'Last One Out' by Jane Harper. (Image: Pan Macmillan)

Indeed, Last One Out is a study of grief and loss as much as it is a crime novel. So potently are grief and sadness seamed into its pages, and so subtly does Harper ratchet up the tension while hiding her ‘clues’ in plain sight in this atmospheric narrative, it is as if she is stretching an already capacious mystery genre into a new terrain. Yet the slow unpacking of secrets unfurls into a mystery as gripping as they come, with a denouement that defies all expectations. While lauding the expansiveness of the genre, Harper says: “I definitely lean more towards that end where the thing that you see most is the impact on people. That kind of aftermath where people are forced to reflect on what’s happened and maybe the role that they did or didn’t play and how it’s changed their lives. That’s always the bit that really fascinates me.”

During her years working as a journalist, Harper met many who had suffered a life-changing tragedy and says, “I still remember a lot of those families, speaking to them and getting a sense of just how that tragedy was the singular moment that put their life on a completely different trajectory; how their lives will never look the same. That has always stayed with me. Tragedy impacts people in different ways as well. The same event can elicit a whole range of different responses from people, and people further afield can also be impacted in ways that maybe they hadn’t foreseen. So, that is the area that really interests me when I’m writing the books.”

Harper, who gave up journalism after the runaway success of The Dry enabled her to write full time, has always maintained that character, not crime, is at the heart of her novels, and is famed for evoking a vivid sense of place in her novels. And in Last One Out, the grief that Ro and her husband feel is mirrored in the town itself on a wider level so that Carralon Ridge’s dying, dust-filled atmosphere is like an additional character in the novel. “Things have changed beyond recognition for Ro in the way that she can’t really claw them back,” says Harper. “She’s having to find a new way of life, and the same questions are being asked on a bigger scale of the people in the community. Their way of life is disappearing rapidly and they’re all having to make decisions about what is best for them. At what point do you have to put your own interests ahead of the community? It is kind of a constant tussle within the characters and the town.”

Harper says: “I like it when the setting also drives the mystery to some degree.” She also insists that the starting point for most of her novels is not place or setting but the plot. “It is usually the plot first, and then characters and setting very close, and quite intertwined after that. That’s why I like writing standalones; I like the freedom because you can start with the plot and then build exactly the characters you need to tell it. Whereas I find with the recurring character book, you start with the character first and then the book is built around that person, which is a slightly different process.” While she enjoys both, she adds she leans more toward standalones because “I am more wired to focus on that element as the starting point”.

This of course, begs the question will there be another Aaron Falk novel? To which Harper replies, “Never say never, I guess. I really value his character and he gave me a lot, but not all characters are built for a 20-book series, and I felt, for him, three books was about the right number. If I had an idea that he was absolutely the best person to execute it, then I wouldn’t reject it out of hand just for the sake of it.”

Already at work on a new novel, Harper says: “I find it’s a good creative period after one book comes out because you’re still in writing mode but there’s nothing left to do on the book you’ve been working on, so it drives ideas in a different direction. So I’m looking forward to getting my teeth into the new one.” Not that she’s about to divulge what it’s about just yet, but she says: “It will be an Australian mystery in a similar vein as the other books.” She is reluctant, too, to say why readers flock to the crime genre. “I can only speak for myself, but it’s the sense of justice. I like to see stories where people get their just deserts, where wrongs are righted. That’s what I like to see in crime fiction,” she adds, “and that’s what I try to capture as well”.

JANE HARPER ON BOOKS THAT HAVE INFLUENCED HER

'Rachel's Holiday' by Marian Keyes. (Image: Penguin Books)

Rachel’s Holiday by Marian Keyes

This book is such a beautiful study of character; it’s funny and gritty but really packed with a huge emotional punch, and that’s something I always aspire to try and capture in my own books. I would go so far as to say that if there is any other book that I wish I could have written myself, it would be that one.

'The Witches' by Roald Dahl.

The Witches by Roald Dahl

I chose this book because I read it when I was a child and it scared me to death. It was a momentous part of my reading journey because I think it was the first time I had ever encountered a book that had a dark edge and when things didn’t all work out completely fine. That opened my eyes as to how broad books can be and the kind of stories that could be out there. I think it’s also one of those books that, whenever I mention it, so many other people have had the same experience. It has lodged in the psyche of a lot of people in both a good and bad way.

'Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone' by Benjamin Stevenson. (Image: HarperCollins)

Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone by Benjamin Stevenson

This is a fun, fresh take on the classic crime genre. I really admire the way that Stevenson took us to this beloved form of crime writing and just approached it with such a unique take; it’s a novel unlike any that I’d read before. It’s quite unusual for books to genuinely surprise you in terms of what they are, but this one felt like he had created a whole new kind of space for what crime should be. I found it very inspiring in the way it was written and for an author to take a chance and do something outside the box and have it pay off so beautifully.

'Here One Moment' by Liane Moriarty. (Image: Penguin Books)

Here One Moment by Liane Moriarty

I could have chosen any of Moriarty’s books, but I chose her latest one because it just brings together everything she does so well. Her style is something that I think as an author I can learn a lot from in the way she captures the nuances of everyday life that makes them feel both interesting and relatable. She takes small interactions and makes them feel significant, and also manages to infuse dark moments with genuine humour, which is difficult to pull off. This book of hers has a lot of the elements that I’m trying to bring into my own novels.

'Darling Girls' by Sally Hepworth. (Image: Pan Macmillan)

Darling Girls by Sally Hepworth

Hepworth is such a beloved Australian author in that she captures Australian life so well, but in a way that is universally relatable and appealing. Her books are emotionally driven and gritty, but they are executed with such a light touch and such a prevailing wry humour that it makes them absolute page turners. Being able to capture serious and fun elements in the same novel is a real skill, and every time I read one of her books I try and glean what I can learn from it.