Five things to know about the new Marilyn Monroe Barbie doll

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For what would have been Marilyn Monroe’s 100th birthday, Mattel is honouring the star with a new Barbie figurine.

Born on June 1 1926, Monroe was famous for her ditzy and risque characters and photoshoots that earned her fame in the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Beyond her celebrated career as an actress and singer, she also broke new ground as one of the first women in Hollywood to establish her own production company, Marilyn Monroe Productions, cementing her legacy as a pioneering businesswoman and entertainment icon.

While they have honoured Monroe with previous works, this time Mattel reimagined her look from the film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and the song Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend that has been replicated in movies and TV shows, on red carpets and by singers including Madonna and Raye.

The beloved pink gown comes to life. Picture: (Jason T)

Dressed in a bold pink gown with an oversized bow, dramatic gloves and sparkling diamond-inspired jewellery, the doll celebrates Monroe’s glamour while paying homage to the historic fashion history moment.

Gentlemen prefer Monroe

Released in 1953, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes was critiqued for its portrayal of confident women, a far cry from the normalised standards we have today. The movie has also been praised by modern scholars for showing women as a complement to each other rather than in competition while they run amok in Paris.

Less nude, more pink

While Monroe’s dress is an iconic moment in history, it was never meant to happen. Monroe was a quick replacement for actress and pin-up model Betty Grable who could not commit to the film. Producers were quick to prep Monroe for queries about this and the discovery that she had posed nude for a calendar shoot.

While Monroe was not ashamed of this, stating she was “a week behind” on her rent, the producers told costume designer William Travilla to dress her in something different to what was intended. It was a rhinestone-covered netted dress similar to the Bob Mackie one worn by Kim Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala.

The mystery frock

The pink silk dress has had its own adventures since leaving 20th Century Fox. It was absent without leave until Bryan Johns discovered it in 2010. He was looking for the ruby slippers worn by a young Judy Garland in The Wizard of Oz, but received a call to take the dress from the son of its previous owner.

They were able to confirm it was the original thanks to a tag with the actress’s name and the body makeup she wore. The dress now calls the Academy Museum home.

Faux bling

While the song chimes on about donning the most expensive jewellery, they do not feature in the scene. For safety, and probably costs, Monroe wore costume jewellery typically made from glass. The reason was to ensure they could reflect light better on camera.

Monroe is a girl’s best friend

Other than Madonna’s famous remake in her song Material Girl, Monroe fans have also taken to honouring the moment.

In 2004 Ann Nicole Smith was the star of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals’ “Gentlemen Prefer Fur-Free Blondes” ad.

For his performance of I’m Just Ken, Ryan Gosling donned a pink suit for a version of Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend in the 2023 film Barbie.

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