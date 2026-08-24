Lifestyle

Family photo fuels Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa dating rumours

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Innocentia Nkadimeng

Journalist

Nick Feinberg posted a candid image of his son Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa enjoying a relaxed Sunday with the family. (Nick Feinberg/X)

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Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has sparked social media speculation after his father, popular sports broadcaster and radio DJ Nick Feinberg, shared a family photo including digital influencer Sarah Langa, fuelling rumours of a romance.

Nick posted a candid image of his son and Sarah enjoying a relaxed Sunday with the family, which fans interpreted as a sign of her close bond with the Feinbergs.

Speculation regarding the 23-year-old Springbok flyhalf and the 33-year-old socialite has drawn public backlash, largely due to their 10-year age gap.

Dating rumours first flared after a video circulated online showing Sacha running to embrace and kiss Sarah in a celebratory moment after a rugby match.

The couple reportedly spent time together in February as well, when Langa shared an Instagram story for her birthday showing Sacha wrapping his arms around her on a beach in Bali. Despite these moments, neither has publicly confirmed a relationship.

The timing of the family photo also drew criticism from rugby supporters. Many slammed the decision to share a light-hearted post just a day after the Springboks suffered a 33-16 loss to the All Blacks. After that defeat, Sacha faced heavy backlash from critics. He has since been moved to the bench for Saturday’s second Test in Cape Town.

TimesLIVE


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