Family photo fuels Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Sarah Langa dating rumours

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Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has sparked social media speculation after his father, popular sports broadcaster and radio DJ Nick Feinberg, shared a family photo including digital influencer Sarah Langa, fuelling rumours of a romance.
Nick posted a candid image of his son and Sarah enjoying a relaxed Sunday with the family, which fans interpreted as a sign of her close bond with the Feinbergs.
Speculation regarding the 23-year-old Springbok flyhalf and the 33-year-old socialite has drawn public backlash, largely due to their 10-year age gap.
This is just wrong nick, that boy is being ruined by that old woman. He is too young to be with her, a divorcee? What future does he have with her. Be a man, be a father and slap him across the head if you need to before he destroys himself.— Nkosi:Godly 🐎 (@SikelelaThina) August 23, 2026
Nick PLEASE get Sasha a young girl with no crazy history. PLEASE 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.— OnPoint (@AfterworkN) August 24, 2026
Really really glad Sacha is looking so happy and relaxed. I hate how the usual demographic hounds and vilifies him. Hes still a brilliant player and must keep his chin up and keep on going— Luke Green #FBPE (@LukeGreenSpitzy) August 23, 2026
Dating rumours first flared after a video circulated online showing Sacha running to embrace and kiss Sarah in a celebratory moment after a rugby match.
The couple reportedly spent time together in February as well, when Langa shared an Instagram story for her birthday showing Sacha wrapping his arms around her on a beach in Bali. Despite these moments, neither has publicly confirmed a relationship.
The timing of the family photo also drew criticism from rugby supporters. Many slammed the decision to share a light-hearted post just a day after the Springboks suffered a 33-16 loss to the All Blacks. After that defeat, Sacha faced heavy backlash from critics. He has since been moved to the bench for Saturday’s second Test in Cape Town.
TimesLIVE
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