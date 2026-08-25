Lifestyle

Five things to know about Tharina Botes

SA’s own is making waves as Miss Universe Thailand

TimesLIVE TimesLIVE

TimesLIVE

Newly crowned Miss Universe Thailand Tharina Botes. Picture: (@missuniversethailand/Instagram )

While born and raised in South Africa, beauty pageant star Tharina Botes has taken home the Thailand crown for the Miss Universe contest.

Representing Bangkok, she beat 76 other hopefuls to earn the crown for this year’s pageant in Puerto Rico on November 24.

Gauteng roots

Botes was born in Randburg to a South African father and a Thai mother. Before the move that sees her based between Bangkok and Phuket, Botes earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce at Unisa.

Crown chasing

Botes is no stranger to the pageant world. Her other titles include:

  • Miss Teen Gauteng in 2014;
  • Miss International South Africa 2016;
  • Miss Grand Phuket 2019; and
  • Miss Thailand World 2023.
The Miss South Africa 2018 Top 12 finalists From left to right: Karishma Ramdev, Danielle de Jager, Tamarin Bensch (below), Thulisa Keyi, Margo Fargo, Bryoni Govender, Akile Khoza, Tharina Botes, Thandokazi Mfundisi, Tamaryn Green, Noxolo Ndabele, (top) , Anzelle von Staden (top).
The Miss South Africa 2018 Top 12 finalists, from left to right, Karishma Ramdev, Danielle de Jager, Tamarin Bensch, below, Thulisa Keyi, Margo Fargo, Bryoni Govender, Akile Khoza, Tharina Botes, Thandokazi Mfundisi, Tamaryn Green, Noxolo Ndabele, top , and Anzelle von Staden, top. Picture: (Steve Tanchel)

She also entered Miss SA in 2018 as part of the top 12 and Miss Grand International All Stars, where she finished in the top 10.

Taste of Italy

Beyond modelling, Botes also owns Volare Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria. The establishment offers authentic takes on Italian cuisine.

Food for thought

Botes also runs a food-based charity known as Good Guardians, where she provides healthy meals to the underprivileged. The programme also provides scholarships for children.

The art of beauty

Botes sashays across pageant stages to celebrate beauty and is a talented painter after studying fine arts at Monument High School in Krugersdorp.

TimesLIVE


Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Royal family alleges metro cop Nonyane, attorney wife defrauded them

2

Matlala fights to block commission from accessing plea deal affidavits

3

LUCKY MATHEBULA | Pussyfooting ANC’s mayoral choices will be a test of political renewal

4

As Mothiba fires blanks, Cardoso sweats on form, fitness of Sundowns’ strikers

5

Facebook, Instagram often fail to moderate homophobic hate speech in Zimbabwe

Related Articles