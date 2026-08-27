OBITUARY | Japan’s Yayoi Kusama, who turned hallucinations into art, dies at 97

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Artist Yayoi Kusama with a detail from her artwork 'Love arrives at the Earth Carrying with it a Tale of the Cosmos' at the Tate Modern gallery in London in February 2012. Picture:

Yayoi Kusama, the acclaimed Japanese avant-garde artist who transformed her hallucinations into works that ranged from vibrant dot-covered paintings and pumpkin sculptures to infinity mirror room installations, has died at the age of 97.

Diminutive and known for sporting a scarlet bob wig later in life, Kusama was candid about her mental health struggles, saying she experienced visions and hallucinations of flashing lights, dots and flowers since childhood.

“I see hallucinations even now,” she told reporters in 2017. “Dots come flying everywhere — on my dress, the floor, things I’m carrying, throughout the house, the ceiling. And I paint them.”

Yayoi Kusama's 'Let's Survive Forever Infinity Room'. Picture: (Andrea Nagel)

Kusama died in hospital on August 14, according to a statement by the Yayoi Kusama Museum, adding she continued to paint until her final days. No cause of death was given.

Born on March 22 1929 in Matsumoto City, central Japan, Kusama had a troubled childhood marked by family conflict. She said she was overwhelmed by fear and it reached the point where she wanted to die every day.

“What kept me from ending my life was drawing and making art. That has never changed. It was through discovering my love of art that I have been able to survive and continue living to this day,” she said in a 2014 interview with Vogue Japan.

During her school years, she was mentored by the Japanese painter Kakei Hibino and later went to the Kyoto Municipal School of Arts and Crafts to study traditional Japanese painting.

Frustrated with the confining nature of Japanese society, Kusama left for New York in 1957. There she quickly made a name for herself, exhibiting net paintings and soft sculptures, creating body painting events and happenings to protest the Vietnam War and writing fiction and poetry. She is often said to have influenced Andy Warhol.

Yayoi Kusama’s 'Yellow Pumpkin' dotted in black on Naoshima has become the symbol of the art islands. Picture: (Supplied)

Her mental health declined and she returned to Japan in 1973, voluntarily entering a psychiatric hospital four years later where she continued to live, being driven to her nearby studio every morning.

As her fame grew, her international exhibitions attracted huge crowds and her works commanded lofty prices. One painting, Untitled (Nets)(1959), sold for $10.5m (R167.4m at current exchange rates) in 2022.

Reuters