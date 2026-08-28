ADVERTORIAL | FLYING FISH flavoured beer: Something strange is happening in the beer aisle…

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Retailers around the country may want to keep a closer eye on their beer fridges. Some rather peculiar activity has apparently been taking place — and Flying Fish seems to be at the centre of it.

CCTV footage captured in several stores appears to show a mysterious, Dracula-like figure lurking suspiciously close to fridges stocked with Flying Fish. That would be odd enough. But what has happened afterwards is stranger still.

Flying Fish flavoured beer cans have reportedly been discovered bearing unusual bite marks. In some stores, the unexplained footage has become enough of a mystery that affected fridges have even been cordoned off with caution tape.

Coincidence? An exceptionally thirsty night shopper? Or is there something else going on?

Perhaps the culprit simply has very particular taste.

So far, every reported incident appears to have one thing in common: Flying Fish.

The footage offers few answers and considerably more questions. Who — or what — is the shadowy figure? Why Flying Fish? And what could possibly inspire someone to sink their teeth into a beer can?

Flying Fish Halloween teaser (Supplied)

Flying Fish isn’t giving much away just yet.

With Halloween approaching, however, the timing seems suspiciously perfect.

For now, keep an eye on the beer fridge.

Something appears to be brewing — and judging by the bite marks, someone is already very thirsty.