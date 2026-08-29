LAST WORD | Dolly Parton: the saint and the singer

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If there ever was a candidate for full-blown canonisation in the US it’s sure to be one Ms Dolly Rebecca Parton. There are many, many points in her favour and I fully intend to submit this application to Pope Leo XIV forthwith.

I looked up other American Saints and, to be fair, they were all Catholics which, notwithstanding the trending aspect of the religion right now — huge swathes of young people and JD Vance are all picking team Rome for their spiritual advancement — should not stand in the way of my candidate’s sanctification. There must be a way to overcome this minor “Bapticostal” (as she coined her Baptist, Pentecostal upbringing) inconvenience. I mean, this is a woman who literally spoke to God every day.

American Saints — St Elizabeth Ann Seton, St Katharine Drexel, and St Kateri Tekakwitha, among others — were do-gooders of note, opening schools, living as virgins, giving away vast fortunes and defying their Mohawk elders to take up the lifelong praise of sweet baby Jesus. But let’s face it, the Catholics are in need of some damn good PR right now, what with the poor behaviour demonstrated by generations of priests who abused their earthly power to molest the lambs of God, never mind all the other dodgy behaviour going down in convent laundries and orphanages all over the place. Plus, there’s JD Vance.

Dolly is perfect for marketing materials. She has the angelic good looks down pat. You can’t do better than the built-in portable blonde halo in multiple superb iterations and ever more flamboyant styles covering every era of bouffant — and a really good mullet. Congregants can vie to collect all the Dolly holy cards, her beautiful visage embossed on the front in golden curlicues and emerging from the clouds of heaven, her songs printed on the other side. Consider the power of her 1971 song, Coat of Many Colors, as an invocation to the strength of living kindness and inner riches — a Joseph dream coat for our troubled times. This stuff is pure gold.

St Dolly floating above us mere mortals, she was inherently buoyant. Her spectacular embonpoint was clearly a gift from above but, to her eternal credit, she only ever used these God-given blessings for good — the greater good — like a benevolent fairy, a shimmering Glinda apparating with a wand and a song. There were so many thousands of songs — one for every possible occasion.

When she clicked her rhinestone-embossed cowboy boots and shook her gravity-defying bosom and spangled tail feathers, she sang her way out of the Appalachian hinterland of Tennessee and straight into the hearts of the entire planet. She resisted classification. Was she Mother Mary gathering you into her amplitude, singing your pain and identifying with every Jolene in the universe, or was she Mary Magdalene, the patron saint of fallen woman and the progenitor of every body-cinching, good-taste-be-damned outfit, inspired by the town harlot, coyly asking you to throw the first stone if you dared?

Dolly was always in on the cosmic joke. She was Everywoman and yet something other — a marvellous creation of her own onto which you could project all your prejudice and assumptions and still find yourself wanting.

She was married for life to a hidden gentleman who never claimed her publicly, much like the husband of the Mother of God. He was just a retiring helpmeet who gave his woman her chance to shine and bring literal joy to the world. Leo, my friend — you cannot fail to see these marvellous synchronicities.

She gave reading to the illiterate masses, she gave anthems to the millions of karaoke bars of the world, she gave broken eagles a chance to fly again, she gave voice to the troubled, the downtrodden and the poor, and she was working for you 9 to 5, and sometimes even longer. Jeez Leo, this application sells itself.

Also, there’s a pilgrimage site ready and waiting. She built it for you — that’s how good she is. Dollywood, where our Lady of Appalachia will dispense post-mortem miracles and wonder. People have been gathering there for succour for years. She was practically born in a stable, and look what she did with the place!

But Leo darling, there’s one reason above all to give all the posthumous laurels to Dolly — it would totally stick in that newly minted Catholic’s craw. Imagine JD Vance batting his eyelashes furiously as he lectures you on what Catholicism really means. Of course he knows from the Antichrist — he appears to have made all sorts of bargains with the Devil so he can climb the greasy pole of power. It would be an Appalachian bitch slap of note, a proper Hillbilly Elegy. I think the heavenly hosts will rise up in joyful glory the day you show him up and give Dolly her dues.