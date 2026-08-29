REVIEW | ‘Spa Weekend’ misses the spot in its mommy-porn adventures

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Spa Weekend

RATING: 2/5

It’s always fun to see the latest raucous getaway movie following in the footsteps of The Hangover.

Testosterone-heavy copycats just haven’t nailed it, with the likes of Due Date and 72 Hours offering fun approaches that don’t quite stick. But it’s the female-led writing rooms of Girls Trip and Bridesmaids that have proved the secret to these movies: female bonds.

Spa Weekend lacks a lot of that flavour, and it mainly lies in the lap of its writer and director duo Scott Moore and John Lucas. They were the geniuses behind The Hangover. With so many other movies of the same genre putting their hats in the ring and showcasing how to really get laughs and pull people into cinemas, the duo just doesn’t know how to make it click.

We follow a childhood foursome whose friendship is light and relatable, without the need to tie them together with some unnecessary clique name or complicated pact. Three of them are defined by well-known stereotypes. Michelle Buteau plays Coco, the “angry” one. Anna Faris is Sophie, the sheepish people-pleaser. Isla Fisher is Mel, the chaotic potty mouth. They are all led by Leslie Mann, who plays Jane, the audience surrogate, written with enough blanks for us all to fill in as we see fit.

The cast is exceptional. The first half of the movie belongs to Mann and her refreshingly tightly wound, vulnerable performance, reminiscent of what we’ve seen in This Is 40 and The Other Woman.

Towards the end it’s really Faris’s movie, as she delivers line after funny line and dominates the outtakes of her performance.

Buteau and Fisher are excellent with their more trope-heavy characters. It’s nothing new but it still showcases the pair as stellar for their comedic timing in the scenes they are given.

Their personalities clash as Coco and Sophie push for a getaway spa retreat trip for Jane’s birthday. Mel is not invited, as she has proven to be a loose cannon — but feeling sorry for her, Sophie invites her anyway.

Michelle Buteau plays Coco. (Vince Valitutti)

It’s the predictable humour and stereotypes they work with that make it a soggy diaper. It is awkward watching a black woman named Coco have to deal with anger issues when what is presented to us is her inability to sympathise with others. The movie tries so hard to reinvent the idea by having her commit to therapy, a decision she eventually makes at the request of her cheating ex-husband.

The inconsistency of the drama and laughs feels like the editing room forgot crucial scenes that tie events together. After a heated argument, the foursome breaks into a physical fight that doesn’t seem to matter shortly after. It would make sense if they were implying this was normal for their relationship, but a wild party hosted by Mel is somehow the last straw that holds them together. There’s not enough consistency in the storytelling to piece together why they cannot be honest with Mel or why it’s difficult to set boundaries with her once all hell breaks loose.

We also learn that Jane is too busy to make time for herself, but the movie conflates this with her needing a relationship. This introduces her romantic interest, Kai (Adam Demos), a yoga instructor.

Leslie Manning and Adam Demos during a scene from the 'Spa Weekend'. (Vince Valitutti)

The biggest conflict between the two is that Kai is slightly younger than her and does not live a lavish lifestyle. Other than being Australian and owning a rack of abs, there is little else we learn about him. While Jane’s quick tryst with him is healthier, it’s treated so infantilely that it seems she should be in love with him simply because he is attractive and interested in her.

His other sparkling qualities include cooking and giving tantric massages. Mom-porn-worthy scenes almost feel like foreplay, including one in which he comes close to washing the dishes for her.

While it has many funny moments, there’s a blue-balling feel to watching Mann and Demos tackle their lacklustre storyline to the end. It’s a movie about friendship bonds that are toxic and unhealthy but ought to be maintained. Each character is burdened by their personal lives and walks out of the weekend retreat carrying those same burdens. But not to worry, they all have sexy men lusting after them.

Rather than take cues from Girls Trip or Bridesmaids, we have a formulaic tale with no heart. It lacks the chemistry and bond of its predecessors and becomes a movie that you’re better off catching on TV while channel-skipping rather than paying for a ticket.