STAYING IN | What to stream

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you have 1 hour

DARK MATTER SEASON 2 — Apple TV+

Joel Edgerton and Jennifer Connelly return for a second season of creator Blake Crouch’s adaptation of his own novel about a man who is abducted into an alternative version of his life.

If you have 2 hours

BACKROOMS — Rent or buy from Apple TV+

Chiwetel Ejiofor, Renate Reinsve and Mark Duplass star in this impressively assured, eerie horror debut from director Kane Parsons. When a strange door opens in the basement of a furniture showroom and a patient is sucked into another dimension, his therapist must take a terrifying journey to save him.

If you have 2 hours

THE WHISPER MAN — Netflix

Robert De Niro, Michael Keaton, Adam Scott and Michelle Monaghan star in director James Ashcroft’s thriller. When a grieving father and his son relocate to the town of Featherbank, their lives are upended by the return of a notorious serial killer.

If you have 3 hours

ADULTS SEASON 2 — Disney+

The 20-somethings trying their best to survive and be good people in the increasingly ruthless adult world return for more misadventures and life lessons in the second season of creators Ben Kronengold and Rebecca Shaw’s dramedy series.

If you have 8 hours

THE AIRPORT CHAPLAIN — Netflix

Hugo Weaving stars as airport chaplain Tobias Wallace, who together with his long-suffering manager Mira (Shabana Azeez), uses his own methods to manage the daily chaos of their work environment in this Australian drama series.