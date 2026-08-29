Track weapon in disguise

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From the front, the Touring could be mistaken for a standard GT3. Picture:

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Over the Safair cabin attendant’s pre-flight message, the 911 GT3’s 9,000rpm war cry rang in my ears.

Looking over the Western Cape’s green topography and mountains on take-off, I’m replaying the day’s events — which involved a driving experience that is quite literally unmatched by any automaker.

And that’s not me gulping the Porsche Kool-Aid. You tell me which other marque in 2026 offers a sports car with a 4.0l boxer engine located over the rear axle, and with the no-cost option of a manual transmission?

The car we’re hustling over Du Toitskloof Pass doesn’t have the manual option; it’s packing Porsche’s dual-clutch gearbox (PDK) instead. But it is dressed up with the rarer Touring package.

Driving a car like this sedately is a challenge

It’s an interesting thing, this Touring nomenclature, and it might stir certain expectations. But don’t conflate Touring with softer or more leisurely.

You know those Groucho glasses? The round spectacles and the thick moustache? It’s a disguise that serves for more comical effect than to conceal the identity of the wearer.

That’s kind of what the Touring garb is like: a (slightly) more “subdued” overlay on the standard GT3, with its fixed rear wing.

No fixed wing at the rear is the biggest differentiator between the Porsche Touring and non-Touring models. (Brenwin Naidu)

In the Touring, that aerodynamic appendage is gone. So you get that classic 911 butt or — as the technical release eloquently notes — an execution “preserving the timelessly elegant lines of the 911”.

At this point, you might be concerned and wondering what the effect might be on car’s high-speed stability, given the added downforce afforded by the spoiler on the regular GT3.

Well, Porsche is not known for engineering half-measures. Compensating on the Touring is an extending spoiler. And underneath the vehicle a fin purports to aid aerodynamics.

Back in 2022, we tested the regular 992 GT3 in similar conditions — also in the Western Cape. And, truth be told, you would need to be Walter Röhrl to accurately pinpoint the differences between Touring and non-Touring.

Frankly, they are negligible: in either weapon, you are going to feel like an aspiring Porsche works driver.

Mind you, this 2026 version of the GT3 Touring is the 992.2 — a subtle evolution of the breed.

The tweaks are incremental: larger exterior air inlets; a new bucket-seat design; a shortened final-drive ratio for improved responsiveness; and, with the Touring, the option of rear seats in place of the roll cage in the standard GT3.

The patterned spokes of the lightweight alloys show off the optional ceramic brakes. (Brenwin Naidu)

Where it matters, the recipe is the same. The level of detail given to chassis development and tuning beggars belief. We’re talking trailing arms and a double-wishbone front axle specifically shaped to be more aerodynamic. This is complemented by extensive carbon-fibre componentry to keep mass low. In its lightest form, the GT3 tips the scale at 1,420kg.

Behind the passenger cell, as before, the flat-six motor still puts the proverbial horses behind the cart. You’ve got 375kW/450Nm thrusting the car towards the horizon.

In the PDK model, 0-100km/h is dealt with in a claimed 3.4 seconds, or 3.9 seconds if you take the manual. As any GT3 fan knows, however, this derivative of the 911 is not solely about sprint times.

It’s about the intoxicating mix of extreme handling limits, a visceral acoustic presence that hits you right in the gut, and vibrations that speak to the depths of those primal parts of one’s brain.

After a short familiarisation period, the rhythm of hard driving takes over. Every millimetre of pedal depression — anchors or accelerator — yields a precise change. The steering is so delicate, so plugged-in, that inputs seem to happen before the brain’s synapses have had a chance to catch up. And then there’s that pace.

Obviously, it feels energetic off the line, but the torque richness and near-instant response when you drop a cog and boot it from around 100km/h upwards takes your breath away.

There’s a section of Du Toitskloof that dips straight and gently ascends, with a view of the sky framed on either side by rock faces. Piling on the momentum, with the engine note reverberating off the mountains and the feeling of an invisible hand shoving the car forward, the moment was akin to how people describe flirtations with crossing over and going through the pearly gates.

Life in the time-honoured 911 cockpit becomes part of muscle memory. (Brenwin Naidu)

Thankfully, the only white light to bask in was that of the car’s fully digitised instrument cluster, replete with displays including a G-force meter.

Not once did the car shirk in terms of grip, thanks to its wide mixed tyres (255/35/20 in the front, and 315/35/20 in the rear) that left an elephant-like footprint. The optional carbon ceramics — once heated up — shrug off the knots with the same intensity as the acceleration.

After a lunch in the mountains and once the red mist had evaporated, it was time to nose the Touring back to Cape Town.

Driving a car like this sedately is a challenge. Excessive tyre roar pervades the cabin at freeway pace, making conversation, or even Bluetooth phone calls, difficult. That is partly because of the weight-stripping efforts. The car’s digital cluster can also be finicky to operate — more than once we lost track of our trip meter, prompting a veritable merry-go-round through the displays until we managed to navigate our way back to the information we sought.

Of course, these are not going to be deal-breakers to anyone who understands the purpose of the GT3. And the fact that it still exists in the current motor industry climate is worth celebrating.

The 911 GT3 Touring is priced from R4,795,000.