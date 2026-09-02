Allergies or cold: How to tell the difference

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Spring brings warmer days, longer nights and, for many South Africans, an unwelcome side-effect: sneezing, itchy eyes and a nose that suddenly seems to have a mind of its own. It can be difficult to know whether you are dealing with seasonal allergies or coming down with a cold.

The symptoms can look remarkably similar. Knowing the difference can help you to understand what your body may be telling you, and when it is time to speak to a healthcare professional.

Unu Health account manager Luvuyo Molaka said bouts of sneezing and runny noses can mislead some into believing they are getting sick.

Allergies tend to come with itching. If your eyes are red, watery and itchy along with your nose with repeated sneezing, it’s more likely you are dealing with allergies. Allergy symptoms can appear quite quickly after exposure to a trigger such as pollen.

A cold is more likely to make you feel generally unwell. You may experience a sore throat, tiredness, body aches or a fever together with a blocked or runny nose. These symptoms are less typical of seasonal allergies.

We look at other ailments affecting South Africans and provide Molaka’s tips for surviving spring.

Hay fever affects 20%-30% of people. Picture: (123RF/Bernd Friedel)

How common is it for South Africans to seek medical advice on allergies?

Allergic rhinitis, commonly known as hay fever, is estimated to affect between 20% and 30% of South Africans, making it a relatively common condition. While many people manage mild symptoms on their own, health advice is recommended when symptoms are persistent, repeatedly return, affect sleep or daily activities, or when individuals are uncertain whether allergies are the true cause of their symptoms.

The key message is that self-diagnosis is not always the best approach. A health professional can help identify the cause of symptoms and recommend appropriate treatment or management strategies.

Reports suggest many people have contracted flu this year, with the season starting as early as March. What is the cause of this and should people be concerned?

During spring, increased levels of pollen from trees, grasses and weeds can trigger allergic reactions in many people. In South Africa, tree pollen levels often peak between August and October, while grass pollen can be present from September through to March. For individuals who are sensitive to these allergens, this can result in symptoms such as sneezing, itchy eyes, a runny nose and nasal congestion.

In most cases, there is no need for concern as seasonal allergies are common and manageable. However, people should pay attention to persistent symptoms, symptoms that interfere with daily life, or signs of a severe allergic reaction such as difficulty breathing, wheezing, swelling of the face or tongue, dizziness or collapse. These require urgent medical attention.

An expert says work stress can affect your immune system. Picture: (www.pexels.com )

Can high-stress work environments lead to flu-like symptoms or illnesses?

Stress itself does not cause colds or allergies, but it can affect the body’s immune response and overall wellbeing. People experiencing prolonged stress may feel run down or fatigued or be more susceptible to infections, which can sometimes feel similar to the early stages of a cold.

It’s important to distinguish between stress-related symptoms and seasonal allergies. Allergies are more likely to cause itching, watery eyes and frequent sneezing, while illnesses such as colds are more commonly associated with sore throats, body aches, fatigue and fever. If symptoms persist or there is uncertainty about the cause, seeking professional medical advice is always recommended.

Any advice/tips on how to navigate the seasonal change that comes with spring?

Pay attention to patterns in your symptoms, especially if they occur around the same time every year.

Limit exposure to known triggers where possible, such as high pollen environments.

Keep indoor spaces clean and minimise exposure to allergens such as dust mites, mould and pet dander if these are known triggers.

Stay hydrated, maintain a healthy lifestyle and get adequate rest to support overall wellbeing.

Seek medical advice if symptoms become severe, persist for long periods, affect sleep or daily activities, or if you are unsure whether you are dealing with allergies or an illness.

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