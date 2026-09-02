GIG GUIDE | Less ‘paras’ more party: Melville’s Art Mile facelift

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Aubrey Moloto is on a mission to revive the good times in Melville. Picture:

When it comes to Melville, you’ve probably experienced a pickpocket or violent mugging and the stress of contemplating which crevice your phone ought to be crammed into before sticky fingers borrow it forever.

Aubrey Moloto is changing all of that.

Looking to shake the negative narratives around Melville’s streets, Moloto wants the Melville Art Mile to capture the essence of Melville as a creative sanctuary where people can flock to the streets to celebrity-watch.

A key focus has been making a safer suburb with their initiative, even if it’s a feeling of safety in Melville that only comes once a month. The result has been a “zero percent incident” rate, all thanks to their event.

An origami butterfly made at one of the stops on the Melville Art Mile. Picture: (Thango Ntwasa)

Similar projects have done wonders for Mitchells Plain in Cape Town.

Moloto said he always had the idea of reviving art in Melville, and seeing the perception shift in the Western Cape made him realise the potential in Joburg.

“I was born and raised in Melville. It’s always been home,” he says, a factor that has pushed him to return to the area 13 years after moving out.

“I didn’t look at the changes as something bad. I still saw the glass half full, but I wanted to promote it and showcase what’s really going on.”

Since December 2025, he has collaborated with businesses in the area, creating a map of activities that participants can follow. These include tastings, arts and crafts as well as interactive exhibitions.

While Mitchells Plain benefits from the culinary fame of Cape Town’s hungry audience, Moloto says they are still “coming into their own” and finding their identity in Melville, but he has noticed that to-go meals have had a positive reaction.

“I’d love to see a tradition of food trucks and stands all along ‘the mile’ where people can grab-and-go.”

Tequila and taco tasting. Picture: (Thango Ntwasa)

The Art Mile’s current anchors in the food department have been their partners Picobella Trattoria, Sixes, Good Omens and others.

Moloto also hopes to entice people to Melville by encouraging them to see the work of South African artists.

“People are always quick to head to Cape Town, or they want to see Maboneng and even Gold Reef City. I really want people to think of Melville as one of those destinations you have to come and see when you’re in Joburg.”

Melville Art Mile takes place on the first Thursday of each month. Tickets are available on their site.

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