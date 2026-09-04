Bigger screen, bigger rabbit holes

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Pocket-friendly when folded, expansive when opened, the Galaxy Z Fold8 adapts to whatever the moment demands.

Once upon a time, choosing a smartphone meant choosing between a few familiar shapes. Today, the way we use our devices has evolved, and so has the way they are designed.

With the all-new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung is introducing a new passport-style wide foldable form factor, giving consumers a new way to experience the content, creativity and everyday moments that matter to them.

The idea is simple: not everyone uses their smartphone in the same way. Some want a device that fits effortlessly into their pocket and reflects their personality. Others want a bigger canvas for the things they love.

Samsung’s latest foldable line-up is designed around those differences, with a Galaxy foldable for every kind of user.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is designed for those who want to go deeper. It is made for the moments when a quick glance turns into an hour of watching, reading, browsing, gaming or creating.

A quick scroll can become a deep dive with the Galaxy Z Fold8, which gives you more screen to watch, read, play and explore. (Samsung)

Its new wider design offers a more natural experience for immersive content, while its passport-style form factor makes the transition from a compact everyday device to a larger screen feel intuitive.

Folded, the 10:16 cover screen feels familiar for everyday essentials, whether checking messages, catching up on social media, or browsing on the go.

Open it up, and the 4:3 main display changes the experience. The wider main display creates more room to get lost in a film, explore a new game, read a long-form article or simply enjoy more of what is on screen.

It is a device that adapts to the moment. A quick check-in can stay quick, while a passing interest can become a deeper dive without needing to reach for another device.

The result is a foldable that feels less like carrying two devices and more like having one that knows when you want to keep things moving and when you want to settle in.

At just 201g, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is Samsung’s lightest Galaxy Z Fold yet, making it easier to take that larger experience wherever the day leads.

And when inspiration strikes, the Dual 50MP camera is designed to make capturing and sharing those moments feel just as effortless, from spontaneous snapshots to dynamic videos made for social media.

With the Galaxy Z Fold8, Samsung is making foldables more personal than ever. Whether your world is built around self-expression, everyday convenience, immersive entertainment or creative discovery, there is now a Galaxy foldable designed to fit the way you live.

This article was sponsored by Samsung.