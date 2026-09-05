PARTING SHOT | Can you believe your eyes?

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Photographic evidence used to mean something. Kids growing up today may never experience that. “I have photographic proof,” you could say a few years ago, and that was more or less the end of the argument.

Not anymore. We now inhabit a world in which photographs can be manipulated, recontextualised, AI-generated, deepfaked and dispatched around the planet before anyone has had time to ask the increasingly important question: Is that actually real?

Which makes TRUTH a particularly clever theme for the second Cape Town Photography Festival, running currently until September 26 at venues across the city.

The festival has doubled in size since its debut last year, bringing together more than 160 photographers across 40 exhibitions — alongside workshops, conversations, demonstrations, a masterclass, film screenings and guided photographic walks. New venues include the Castle of Good Hope and Company’s Garden — taking photography out of the white cube and into the city itself.

'Street Max'. (Max_Elizabeth)

Festival director Heidi Erdmann chose TRUTH because both photography and truth, she says, are “under pressure”. The point isn’t to establish whether a photograph is simply true or false, but to ask more troublesome questions: Who took it? Who decided what went into the frame? What was left outside it? And whose version of events eventually gets remembered?

These are particularly loaded questions in Africa, a continent whose image was for decades so often captured and distributed by outsiders. PICHA Stock, the African-led visual storytelling platform participating in the festival, is interested in shifting photographers from subject to storyteller — and, crucially, owner. Founder Josiane Faubert argues that representation without authorship can still leave somebody else controlling the narrative.

'Inauguration' (1994). (Patrick de Mervelec)

Among the festival highlights is ‘Cape Rhythm: Goema, Klopse & Memory’, an outdoor exhibition in Company’s Garden examining Cape Town through its musical and cultural history. ‘I Witnessed This’, curated by Pippa Hetherington at the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, brings together photographic voices from across Africa. There are exhibitions from Réunion Island, PICHA workshops, and an International Student Photography Exhibition now four times larger than last year.

'Lady and ladder'. (Echappatoire)

Patrick de Mervelec’s ‘Foundations of Freedom’ looks back at South Africa’s transition to democracy without automatically pointing the camera at the famous people. His photograph of Nelson Mandela’s 1994 inauguration is filled instead with the crowd — history seen through those who witnessed it instead of those who made the speeches.

Walter Sisulu funeral: Desmond Tutu was the first to arrive. (Cape Town Photography Festival)

Strangely, as photography becomes more technologically sophisticated, Erdmann has noticed photographers returning to film. A negative may not necessarily tell the truth either, but at least the effect of light physically hitting film is somehow reassuring.

Maybe that’s what this festival asks us to recover: not blind faith in photographs, but the habit of actually looking at them and appreciating them as part of the human experience.

In 2026, seeing is no longer believing. And we’d all do well to remember that.

'The Carnival' (2025). (Melany Playaz)

• September 2–26: Various venues across Cape Town. For the full programme click here. Facebook: Cape Town Photography Festival/Instagram: @cape_town_photo_fest