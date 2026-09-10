2026 Volkswagen Caravelle makes return as standalone hybrid model

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The Caravelle is an entirely different prospect to the Transporter.

The concept of the luxury minibus has gained mainstream traction in recent years. It was pioneered by the likes of the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, adding a dollop of upmarket swagger to what essentially remains a panel-van foundation.

Studying the market, there is no dearth of high-end people-movers that promise to pamper occupants — whether part of family transportation or deployment in corporate fleets that deal with ferrying important people.

Think of range-toppers like the Ford Tourneo Custom Titanium X (R1.27m); Toyota Quantum VX Premium (R1.28m); Hyundai Staria Luxury (R1.32m); Volkswagen Transporter Kombi Style (R1.34m) and that Mercedes-Benz V300d for R2.3m.

And then we have the subject of our evaluation this week — the Volkswagen Caravelle, costing upwards of R1.7m. This includes a five-year/100,000km maintenance plan, as well as a three-year/120,000km warranty. A separate eight-year/160,000km warranty covers the battery.

The Caravelle no longer has anything to do with the Transporter series, which is based on the Ford Transit and Tourneo models. It is now marketed as a standalone product, instead of a trim level — and was developed independently by Volkswagen. Again, no Ford ingredients.

Two-tone paint option and simple lines are a Volkswagen minibus hallmark. (Supplied)

Not that the Transporter or its related Blue Oval kin are of poor quality or anything. But those die-hard Volkswagen aficionados would have noticed the change in textures versus the T6 and its Ford-based successor.

This Caravelle, part of the T7 Multivan breed, should appease those yearning for an authentic Volkswagen multi-purpose vehicle. The entire execution is also slanted towards a premium experience. The three-row seating features a middle row with two individual captain chairs. Our tester had beige-hued upholstery as well as faux wood decorative inlays, contributing to that traditional ambience of plushness once typically associated with executive sedans.

Visually, the Volkswagen minibus DNA is evident. No overt cues throwing back to the original T1 or anything, but the lineage is clear. The clean, uncluttered lines of the Caravelle are right on brand.

As is the two-tone livery. In the case of our test car, this was a rather austere black-on-burgundy. In my view, it lent a somewhat funereal vibe to the car so probably best to go for something less severe — unless you are operating a fleet of hearses.

In truth, the silence of the hybrid Caravelle (driven in electric mode) would suit it nicely to the respectful, sedate pace of a solemn procession. This is the first time the Caravelle moniker has incorporated electrification. Unlike the diesel Transporter, this is sold only with a 1.5 TSI engine with electric assistance. Total system output is 180kW/350Nm.

Rear passenger space can be configured in various ways. (Supplied)

It can drive for as much as 95km on electric power alone (claimed). Best remember to plug in and juice the 19.7kWh battery as often as you can because it is thirsty on short commutes when the engine operates alone.

The long-term average of the Caravelle, according to our on-board computer, was an impressive 4.5l/100km. With the battery run-down, the 1.5l turbocharged-petrol engine uses anywhere between 10l/100km and a wild 23l/100km as displayed on the instrument cluster.

There are a few curious observations from behind the wheel. First is the expansive dashboard — big enough for Airlink’s ballsy pilots to land an aircraft on.

The average person would have to stretch all the way forward to touch the edge of the windshield, so large is the surface area. Next is the brake pedal which has a spongy feel and takes some getting used to. It is especially disconcerting in traffic.

Merging onto the freeway and feeling the persisting tug of the steering wheel — the lane assist function in action — prompted me to disable the system in its entirety. This system, and chimes associated with other aids, can be a nuisance more than a help.

Captain chairs, plush upholstery and faux-wood inlays make for a classy ambience. (Supplied)

It is a wonderfully comfortable vehicle that likes stretching its legs on the freeway. The driver benefits from a useful arm-rest and padded door sill which encourages a relaxed posture. This, coupled with the truck-like steering angle, makes for a commanding position.

While the Transporter has clear relations to a commercial vehicle, the Caravelle is more along the lines of a passenger vehicle in terms of ride quality and insulation.

The equipment level is also appropriate for a car at the price, packing heated and cooled seats, electrically-operated sliding doors and tailgate, three-zone climate control, and more.

But there is also a sense of street credibility with a Caravelle that rivals could only dream of. Yes, even the V-Class. Listening to the K.O classic Caracara puts the appeal of the nameplate into perspective. As far as iconic songs about minibuses go, it is right up there with MaBrr’s Zola Budd.

You could buy a Transporter for significantly less — and it would get the job of moving your clan done. But the Caravelle does so with a great deal more sophistication.