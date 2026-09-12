PARTING SHOT | The art of the moment

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Germain Favre-Felix’s shot of French skier Richard Permin won gold in the Winter Sports category of the 2026 World Sports Photography Awards.

Story audio is generated using AI

For amateur photographers, taking a picture at a game or an event usually means pointing a camera at somebody doing something impressive and, crucially, managing not to miss it.

Every spectator in the technological age we’re living in is armed with a smartphone capable of shooting bursts, slow-motion video and incredible close-ups. Just capturing the winning goal, airborne snowboarder, leaping basketballer or grimacing sprinter is no longer enough. The professional sports photographer has to give us something the other 40,000 people in the stadium didn’t see.

South Korea’s Kim Nayeong competes in a table-tennis tournament in Foz do Iguaçu, Brazil. (Abelardo Mendes Jr / World Sports Photography Awards)

The World Sports Photography Awards, sponsored by Canon, are more interesting than the name initially suggests, and as previous winners illustrate, the competition is tough and the images exceptional. Entries have just opened for the 2027 competition, following a 2026 edition that attracted more than 4,200 entries from photographers in 123 countries, covering more than 60 sports.

A horse race along the beach at Laytown Racecourse in County Meath, Ireland (Morgan Treacy / World Sports Photography AwardsMorgan Treacy)

Of course, the best sports photography isn’t really about sport. It’s about anticipation, agony, beauty, absurdity and that fraction of a second when a human body appears to have temporarily renegotiated its contract with gravity. The photographers that capture that moment are as trigger happy as they get.

Lorenz Holder, a sports photographer from Munich, Germany, and one of Canon’s ambassadors, understands this particularly well. Known for images in which sport is sometimes almost incidental to extraordinary landscapes and architecture, he says his test for a good photograph is whether, if you removed the athlete, someone would still want to hang it on their wall.

French boxer Tony Yoka takes a punch from Russia’s Arslan Yallyev. (Alexis Goudeau / World Sports Photography Awards)

It’s an appealingly contrary approach. We’ve become accustomed to sporting imagery being tighter, closer and more intrusive: sweat beads, bulging veins and enough detail to establish whether the striker flossed that morning. Holder steps backwards.

A snowboarding trip to Norway proved pivotal. Faced with fjords and the endless sunsets of the midnight sun, he began framing wider, allowing the athlete to become smaller and the landscape to take up space. The trick is knowing how far to retreat. The viewer must still understand the action, but also understand where it’s happening.

Israel’s Meital Maayan Sumkin competes at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Buda Mendes / World Sports Photography Awards)

There’s something old-fashioned about his other piece of advice: put your phone away and look around. Holder scouts locations that would make beautiful photographs without an athlete at all. He notices architecture from trains, studies symmetry in buildings and considers seasons, weather and light long before taking out his camera. The final split-second image could have taken weeks, months or years to conceive.

Tobizaru sticks a finger up Takayasu’s nose during the Grand Sumo Tournament at London’s Royal Albert Hall. (Tom Jenkins / World Sports Photography Awards)

The awards also recognise younger photographers through the Canon Emerging Talent Award, introduced in 2026 for photographers under 30. Its inaugural edition attracted more than 1,700 entrants, with Tom Weller winning gold for his winter sports and basketball portfolio.

We live in an age when taking a photograph has never been easier. Making one worth looking at is still, thank goodness, difficult.

HOW TO ENTER

For 2027, photographers are invited to submit up to 10 images captured between December 2025 and November 2026 across 24 sports categories. Entry is free and submissions close on 23 November 2026. For more information and to enter, go to worldsportsphotographyawards.com