Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman in ‘Practical Magic 2′

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Twenty-eight years is a very long time to wait for a sequel. In the case of Practical Magic 2, starring perennial media darlings Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, it turns out to have been worth it.

The film, which arrives in cinemas this week, is considerably better than one might reasonably expect from a sequel conceived almost three decades after the original. Much of the pleasure comes simply from watching two thoroughbreds at the top of their game having enormous fun. Bullock reminds us why audiences fell in love with her in the first place; Kidman why she has accumulated an awards cabinet that must require structural reinforcement. Both are gifted comic actresses, something their more serious work can make us forget, and together they leave you thinking: more of these two, please.

Maisie Williams, Sandra Bullock, Nicole Kidman and Joey King at the London premiere of 'Practical Magic 2'. (Supplied)

Practical Magic 2 finds the Owens sisters, Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman), older, supposedly wiser and attempting to live with considerably less magic. Sally, in particular, has shut that part of herself away, hoping to blend in with those less supernaturally endowed. Gillian knows better: denying who you are doesn’t end well, magically or otherwise.

Sally has also kept her daughters, Antonia (Maisie Williams, frustratingly underused) and Kylie (Joey King), largely in the dark about their magical inheritance — including the particularly inconvenient family curse, which spells disaster for any man an Owens woman loves.

When Kylie falls in love and her boyfriend is promptly hit by a car, leaving him with a grim prognosis, the family’s carefully constructed normality begins to unravel. Kylie sets off for England in search of a way to break the curse, but dark forces gather, and Sally and Gillian are forced to dust off powers that were never really going anywhere.

Academy Award-winning director Susanne Bier presides over the resulting brew of black magic, romance, comedy and suspense with a suitably light touch. Lee Pace is an appealing addition as Professor Ian Wright, an academic specialising in the history of magic — and Sally’s love interest. One suspects the role won’t do his career any harm, either.

But perhaps the most interesting thing about Practical Magic 2 is that it exists at all.

Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman return after starring in the original 'Practical Magic', released in 1998. (Supplied)

The original Practical Magic, released in 1998, was hardly greeted as a classic. Critics were largely unimpressed and its box-office performance was disappointing. Yet films, like people, occasionally benefit from reconsideration after everyone has stopped shouting about them. Over the ensuing decades, it found an increasingly devoted audience, particularly among women, and became a cult favourite.

Bullock has admitted she was initially reluctant to revisit it. She hadn’t quite realised how beloved the film had become.

“It was painful to do something beautiful … [that] wasn’t appreciated back then,” she says, reflecting on how the cultural landscape has changed since that time.

Social media has undoubtedly helped Practical Magic find its second life, but there is something else at work too. Its world of female knowledge — medicinal herbs, sisterhood, women gathering together and saying inconvenient things — feels rather more contemporary now than it did when the first film appeared.

Kidman describes the new movie as “multigenerational, safe and comforting”, while the return of Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest as the formidable Owens aunts provides an affectionate bridge to the original. For Bullock, it makes the film “a nice touchstone”.

The generational theme is more than window dressing. “The film honours the generations of ancestry and future generations, which we don’t see much on film,” Bullock told People magazine. “We forget that our mothers were human beings; young girls with dreams, hopes and desires.”

It’s a surprisingly poignant idea tucked inside a film about witches: that we tend to flatten the women who came before us into their roles. Mother. Grandmother. Aunt. We forget that before they belonged to us, they belonged to themselves.

“I think sage women, mothers, and grandmothers have never gotten the full credit they deserve,” Bullock says.

That idea was also part of what persuaded Kidman that there was a reason to return.

“I remember being on the phone with Sandra and going, ‘Why should we make it?’,” she told People. “We started riffing on the fact that every family carries something and how do you deal with it? How do you remove the patterns that have existed for so long from generation to generation?”

Kidman even imagines growing old alongside her younger sister, Antonia, surrounded by their children: “We have this vision of living in a house, and all of our children coming to us for advice and guidance, where we are the sage witches.”

Both stars are mothers. Kidman has four children — Bella and Connor with former husband Tom Cruise, and daughters Sunday and Faith with Keith Urban — while Bullock is mother to Louis and Laila. So the film’s preoccupation with what parents tell their children, and perhaps more importantly what they don’t, struck a chord.

“As a parent the worst thing you can do is not let your children know who they are,” says Bullock. “You can’t hide anything from your kids. They will outlive those secrets, no matter what.”

For Bullock, the subject has a particularly personal resonance. Her long-time partner Bryan Randall died in 2023 after living privately with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis for three years. His wish to keep his illness out of the public eye meant Bullock and those close to him carried a difficult secret during an already painful period.

“Secrets can be so destructive,” Kidman agrees.

For all its spells and supernatural goings-on, Practical Magic 2 is ultimately interested in a rather more ordinary sort of magic: surviving heartbreak, accepting where you come from, allowing children to become themselves, and occasionally seeing something familiar with fresh eyes.

Bullock, now 62, talks about the universe intervening in ways we cannot always explain. “If you hold it in your heart, you can become magic.”

Kidman, at 59, offers a rather more practical spell for living: don’t be afraid of getting hurt. “We’re all going to get hurt. Hearts will be broken, we’ll break hearts. That’s life.”

Her own definition of magic is refreshingly earthbound. “A lot of it is starting my day in a place where I get to say, ‘I do the things I love’. I have a family that means everything to me and I have a purpose. What more would you want?”

Bullock, meanwhile, finds it in the possibility of reconsideration: looking again at something you once overlooked and discovering beauty there.

Which, appropriately enough, is exactly what happened to Practical Magic. In 1998, audiences largely shrugged. Nearly three decades later, the Owens women have been invited back. Maybe the spell just needed time to work properly.