Shelf-help book of the week | ‘How to Try Again’

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'How To Try Again' is the personal development book for people who don't have time for personal development.

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How to Try Again: The No-Guilt Guide to Making Changes That Stick

Steve Kamb

Pan Macmillan

“Kamb tells the truth: humans are weird and change is hard. Honest, funny and genuinely useful for making the next attempt stick,” says Mark Manson, number one New York Times bestselling author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck of Steve Kamb’s How to Try Again.

Are you in dire need of personal development yet lack the time to practise — and perfect — said development? Then Kamb’s book is for you.

We all see them on our social media feeds: those who get up at the crack of yawn for a daily Wim Hof dip in the sea, rise before the cock crows, and run the equivalent of a half-marathon before you’ve even rubbed the sleep from your eyes.

“Oh, what a miserable excuse of a homo sapiens I am,” you might think to yourself as you doomscroll through Instagram, comparing yourself to the industrious few.

Yet, whatever your mind might be telling you, rest assured: you are not a failure. Enter Kamb’s guide which gives you the permission to be imperfect, rid yourself of the toxic positivity associated with ‘tough love’ and actually get things done. One potentially f(l)ailing step at a time — to err is human, after all!

The founder of Nerd Fitness, an online fitness company that combines all things geek (think video games and sci-fi) with elements of attaining #LifeGoals, has devoted 17 years of his life to helping the layperson transform their lives.

Combining philosophy, psychology, case studies and pop culture references, Kamb has penned a piece that will resonate with the everyday reader and help you navigate staying sane inside insanity.

In this practical and humorous guide, you’ll learn how to embrace failure as the first step, not the last; escape the ‘Doom Loop’ and finally break free; strategically tread water when overwhelmed; and pick the right ‘thing’ to try next and follow through.

How to Try Again isn’t aimed at the Herculean few in our midst — it’s for anyone who struggles with time constraints, consistency, and feelings of hopelessness in their pursuit to transform themselves.

Kamb’s book will motivate and stimulate you to go out into the world, make the changes you deeply crave while making mistakes along the way. All guilt-free, by the way!